DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!

The Broncos are riding high after capturing their first victory of the season last week against the Chargers.

Vic Fangio, Joe Flacco and the Broncos (1-4) kick off at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday against Mike Vrabel, Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans (2-3) live at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos will hold a pregame ceremony at 2 p.m. honoring several members of the Broncos Top 100 Team. At halftime, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will present Hall of Fame Rings of Excellence to Champ Bailey and members of the Pat Bowlen family. Bailey will then address the crowd as his name is revealed on the Level 5 façade of Empower Field at Mile High.

RELATED: Broncos fans, be in your seats by 2 p.m. Sunday

Join the conversation in the chat below as we root on the Broncos!

RELATED: Honesty at heart of Vic and Von coach-player relationship

RELATED: Lindsay deception: A power back from a speed frame

RELATED: Broncos notes: Veteran corner Sensabaugh signed as Bausby goes to IR

RELATED: How you can be part of the Broncos Huddle audience

RELATED: 5 deals and freebies for hungry Broncos fans in 2019

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

The Associated Press