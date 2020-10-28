Lock blames only himself for recent struggles

Broncos QB said there were some third down incompletions where he "missed a couple of baby throws that I made in Pop Warner."

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock is still but a neophyte as an NFL quarterback, but he is mature enough to recognize where his shortcomings have been and who is to blame.

No one but himself.

On third down, for instance. Lock has completed just 34.5 percent of his throws, and compiled a desultory 26.4 passer rating on the “money down” this year.

On second down, he’s completed an impressive 74.3 percent of his passes and posted a 99.7 rating. But third down?

“Third down is category in itself in practice,’’ Lock said Wednesday in his weekly starting quarterback Zoom media conference. “It can spring countless number of things and certain sections of third downs, as you well know.’’

He was particularly upset at some of his third-and-2 to third-and-6 throws Sunday in a 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs – only the ninth start of Lock’s NFL career. He has connected on just 1 of 9 passes in that range of third down throws this season.

“I missed a couple of baby throws, those that I made in Pop Warner, and that’s unacceptable by me,’’ he said. “I’m working on that not happening again and just sharpening the focus a little bit there on those third downs.”

Lock, who ranks last among NFL quarterbacks in completion percentage (55.9) and passer rating (63.3) also isn’t blaming the game plan or plays calls made by first-year offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

“He wants what I’m comfortable with and I get a selection of what goes in each week, per the defense we’re playing, but we talk about it,’’ Lock said. “We talk about it every single day in our room and I personally think he’s doing a great job.