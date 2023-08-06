Former Saints' Callaway, Humphrey competing for Broncos receiver spots

But their former and current coach Sean Payton wants "to see a little bit more" from tandem.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — They are Sean Payton guys but that doesn’t mean receivers Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey have it made.

“I’m waiting to see something from both of those two guys,’’ Payton said following the Broncos’ training camp practice Friday. “I’m expecting to see a little bit more.”

Born three weeks apart in the spring of 1998, Callaway and Humphrey were together in New Orleans when Payton was their head coach. Both were much more productive in the 2021 season when Payton was their coach than in 2022 when Payton was not.

Callaway:

2021 (Payton): 46 catches, 698 yards, 6 TDs

2022 (Not Payton): 16 catches, 158 yards, 1 TD

“I just feel like the opportunity that I had in his offense at that moment was really what (lifted) me,’’ Callaway said. “We went the whole offseason not knowing what’s going to happen. Injuries. Guys coming in, guys leaving. So when the opportunity is there, you’ve got to take it or it doesn’t wait for anybody. I was just fortunate enough to be in that position.”

Humphrey:

2021 (Payton): 13 catches, 249 yards, 2 TD

2022 (Not Payton): 2 catches, 20 yards, 0

“What makes it unique is he can free up anybody he wants to in the offense,’’ Humphrey said in an interview with 9NEWS about how the Payton scheme benefits receivers. “He makes it all look the same at the same time. It’s actually mind-blogging.”

With Tim Patrick out for the season following Achilles surgery, and KJ Hamler released with a heart condition, the Broncos once crowded receiver position has two openings for their eventual, 53-man roster.

“That’s two great guys, they’re two great players,’’ Humphrey said. “You never want to see guys go down in any shape or form or fashion. I wish the best for them and hope they get well.”

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and second-round rookie Marvin Mims Jr. are locks for three receiver spots. Competing for the other two maybe three receiver spots are Kendall Hinton, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington, Callaway and Humphrey. Taylor Grimes, who’s had a good camp, Michael Bandy and Nick Williams are hoping the ball gets thrown their way during the preseason, which starts Friday night at Arizona (broadcast on KUSA-TV, 9NEWS).

“See how we can make things shake,’’ Humphrey said.

Johnson and Callaway would seem to have the edge for two spots as they’ve been mixing in with No. 1 quarterback Russell Wilson and No. 2 Jarrett Stidham. The other receivers have been lining up with No. 3 quarterback Ben DiNucci.

“Just consistency. Being reliable,’’ the 6-2, 204-pound Callaway said when asked in a media group Friday what he must do to make the team. “There’s a lot of good guys on this team, it’s a great receiving corps. I’m an outsider coming in and just trying to fit my way in.”

Humphrey is not discouraged by his place on the working depth chart.

“No sir. It’s not about where you start it’s where you finish,’’ Humphrey said. “I’m just going to keep progressing. That’s all I can do is keep faith and hopefully I can make enough plays where I make this team.”

A big receiver at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Humphrey has shown a propensity for the intermediate reception.

“I like to think so,’’ he said.

He parked nicely in the upper left quadrant of zone coverage last week and took a perfectly thrown ball from DiNucci for a 20-yard gain.

“It’s a process. Trying to get my legs back under me,’’ Humphrey said. “Started full pads this week so it’s been fun especially being with coach Payton, it’s always great to be back with him. Gotta keep going and keep progressing.’’