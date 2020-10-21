x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Denver Broncos

McManus again wins AFC player of the week honor

Broncos kicker was 9 of 9 in field goals, including all 4 from beyond 50 yards, in Broncos' last two wins.
Credit: AP
Denver Broncos place kicker Brandon McManus (8) follows through on one of his six field goals against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After never getting recognized for league honors through the first 98 career NFL games, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus now has two in his last two games.

In what may have been one of the easier selections of the 2020 season, McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he went 6 of 6 in field goals to account for every point in the Broncos’ 18-12 upset victory at New England on Sunday.

McManus also won the award in the Broncos’ game 4 win at the New York Jets on October 1.

RELATED: Brandon McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Fun Fact: Only one other Bronco player, running back Mike Anderson in 2000, has won league player of the week honors in back to back weeks. Then a 27-year-old rookie, Anderson, a former Marine, rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a game 12 win against Seattle, then accumulated 251 yards and four touchdowns in a game 13 win against New Orleans.

McManus won his first honor in a 37-28 win against the Jets by going 3 of 3 in field goals from 40, 54 and 53 yards – the later putting the Broncos up 30-28 with 3:08 remaining.

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles, left, congratulates kicker Brandon McManus in the second half of an NFL football game after his sixth field goal against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Against the Patriots, McManus made field goals of 45, 44, 27, 52, 20 and 54 yards. He now has multiple 50-yard-plus field goals in six career games, an NFL record.

McManus has converted 12 of 13 field goals this season and all 8 of his 33-yard extra points. He leads the league with 5 field goals beyond 50 yards, with the last 4 coming on the road.

RELATED: Here we go again: Broncos face Chiefs in benchmark game

RELATED: Six — count 'em, six — McManus field goals lifts Broncos past Patriots, 18-12