McManus again wins AFC player of the week honor

Broncos kicker was 9 of 9 in field goals, including all 4 from beyond 50 yards, in Broncos' last two wins.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After never getting recognized for league honors through the first 98 career NFL games, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus now has two in his last two games.

In what may have been one of the easier selections of the 2020 season, McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he went 6 of 6 in field goals to account for every point in the Broncos’ 18-12 upset victory at New England on Sunday.

McManus also won the award in the Broncos’ game 4 win at the New York Jets on October 1.

Fun Fact: Only one other Bronco player, running back Mike Anderson in 2000, has won league player of the week honors in back to back weeks. Then a 27-year-old rookie, Anderson, a former Marine, rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a game 12 win against Seattle, then accumulated 251 yards and four touchdowns in a game 13 win against New Orleans.

McManus won his first honor in a 37-28 win against the Jets by going 3 of 3 in field goals from 40, 54 and 53 yards – the later putting the Broncos up 30-28 with 3:08 remaining.

Against the Patriots, McManus made field goals of 45, 44, 27, 52, 20 and 54 yards. He now has multiple 50-yard-plus field goals in six career games, an NFL record.