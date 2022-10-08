Hobson and Rice make history for Broncos

Mellody Hobson and Condoleezza Rice have become the first Black women to represent Denver Broncos ownership.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the first time ever in Denver Broncos history, the organization will have Black women representing the ownership team.

"The moment is humbling and historical, and yet I feel at home," new partial owner Mellody Hobson said at an introductory press conference Wednesday.

Hobson said she feels like a reflection of the players she represents.

"I also want to acknowledge the bond that I have with the players, who like me, have had to overcome a lot in their lives, and I know the amount of focus and discipline it has taken for them to get here," Hobson said.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice potentially brings the most football acumen to the group, having spent time on the College Football Playoff selection committee.

"You have to understand how much I love football," Rice said. "My dad was a football coach. When I was born, I was supposed to be his All-American linebacker. And even though my father has gone to the Lord, I have to think that today he's thinking, 'She's finally got a really important job.'"

And as a longtime Denver resident in her formative years, Dr. Rice truly understands the pulse and passion.

"I'm a part of the orange crush generation, where you go into any grocery store or any restaurant and there were all of those orange crush cans piled up," Rice explained. "This is a great tradition, and a great heritage of winning. But the goal now is to build on that tradition and that heritage of winning to continue it in a way that makes for a bright future."

