'Boy y'all fans was hell': Melvin Gordon posts message to Broncos fans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Melvin Gordon era is over in Denver.

The fumble-prone running back posted a farewell message on Instagram on Tuesday, one day after being waived by the Broncos, one day after his fifth fumble of the season.

Gordon's social media post addressed the Broncos organization as well as his former teammates in Denver.

"Can’t say it’s been the easiest 3 years. But thank you anyway @broncos for helping me continue my dream," Gordon wrote. "For my teammates…. y’all boys really help me keep my joy with this game and for that I’m forever thankful. Couldn’t say bye to everyone on the way out… would’ve been too emotional for me no cap. But y’all know we forever tied. Made some relationships there imma hold dear forever."

"It was an honor y’all were great teammates but even better men. And I’m gon miss the times."

However, Gordon had a different message for Broncos fans.

"Hahaha, boy y'all fans was hell lmfaoo," Gordon posted to his Instagram Stories with a photo of OJ Simpon's white Ford Bronco with his team photo Photoshopped in. "Thank y'all too broncos country. Let's at least laugh on the way out."

Gordon's former Broncos teammates commented on his Instagram media post.

"Love you 25. Forever," wrote Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

"It don't stop here my brother. Keep on rocking," posted Broncos safety Kareem Jackson.

"Tied in," Broncos safety Justin Simmons wrote.

"Love u slime," said Broncos receiver KJ Hamler.

"My dog," receiver Courtland Sutton added.

"Locked in," typed Broncos linebacker Baron Browning.

"Real one," Broncos rookie receiver Jalen Virgil wrote.

