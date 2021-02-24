Melvin Gordon hearing continued again

Broncos' running back will now have disposition hearing on his DUI charge on March 10. His jury trial remains set for April 8.

DENVER — Any time an athlete mixes with the legal system, sports fans are reminded the court moves at its own deliberate pace.

Once again, the Denver District Court has agreed to continue a hearing regarding DUI and speeding charges against Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III.

Last month, Gordon entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. A disposition hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been continued to March 10 at the request of Gordon's lawyer Robert Malen.

> Above video: Aired in October 20202 when Gordon was initially arrested.

"Some new information has come up that is the subject of discussion between the parties,'' Malen said in a virtual hearing with Denver Country Court Judge Olympia Fay and Deputy District Attorney Mary Krenzen.

Malen added a subpoena may have to be issued before the defense and prosecutor proceed with the disposition hearing on March 10. A pre-trial hearing remains set for April 2 with a jury trial scheduled for April 8. A disposition hearing is held primarily for the purpose of the two parties possibly working out an agreement without the matter going to trial.

In Gordon's case, any type of guilty plea or verdict would likely bring a three-game suspension from the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy. It would also void the $4.5 million salary guarantee Gordon has coming from the Broncos as part of his $7 million total compensation for 2021.

Gordon was arrested late on the night of Oct. 13 on suspicion of driving under the influence and going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. He did not take a breathalyzer, opting instead for a field sobriety test, which didn't satisfy the officers at the scene.

Gordon finished the 2020 season, his first with the Broncos, as the NFL’s 10th-ranked rusher with 966 yards.