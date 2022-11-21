Broncos release running back Melvin Gordon III

Fumbles plagued Gordon's time in Denver.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos announced Monday that Melvin Gordon III has been waived.

Gordon fumbled at the goal line again on Sunday in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I don't think that's the reason we lost the game because we recovered it but it definitely didn't help," Gordon said after Sunday's game. "When I do stuff like that I put myself on a short leash. I get taken out of the game. But I can't be mad at anybody but myself.''

Originally signed by the Broncos to a two-year, $16 million deal, Gordon had back-to-back 900-yard rushing seasons. Broncos General Manager George Paton brought Gordon back this season on a one-year contract for $2.5 million.

"We were all in a flow, a better flow,'' Gordon said. "The second half we came out and were back to our old selves. I blame myself because I didn't play much. I made that mistake right at the end of the half, shot my own self in the foot and got taken out.

"This hurt because I was feeling it. I was seeing it. The line was blocking their butts off and giving us big enough creases to make it happen. And after that mistake I stopped myself from more opportunities."

"Could a, should a, would a, that's the story,'' said Gordon. "It could be different. We could be winning by that same small margin we've been losing by."

After Gordon's first-half fumble on Sunday, social media reaction was swift in calling for the running back to be benched or released.

I know he’s a good player, but you gotta put Melvin Gordon on the bench. Bad plays lead to bad plays!!!! — Alfred Williams (@BigAlRadio) November 20, 2022

That should be the absolute last time Melvin Gordon ever touches a football in a Denver Broncos uniform. It’s inexplicable. Cut him at halftime. How are we STILL having these conversations?! — Zach Bye (@byesline) November 20, 2022

All M. Gordon does is fumble the FCKING 🏈. Every FCKING time in a crucial situation — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 20, 2022

M Gordon fumbles again😢 #BroncosCountry — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) November 20, 2022

Points are off the score bored because of one person only, Already had the first down. Fighting for yards, coughs it up and hurts his teammates. Enough is enough. Took a huge step in the right direction by removing yourself from calling plays. Now it’s time for a 2nd step #BENCH — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) November 20, 2022

Cut Melvin Gordon tonight… — Steven Kriz (@skrizPO) November 21, 2022

Did Melvin Gordon single-handedly cost the Broncos the game? No



Do the Broncos win if he doesn’t fumble that ball? 99.9% chance they do#BroncosCountry — Steven Kriz (@skrizPO) November 21, 2022

I’m sorry, but Melvin Gordon should be cut at halftime! — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) November 20, 2022

Gordon fumbles...you gotta be kidding me — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) November 20, 2022

Melvin Gordon nearly cost the Broncos AGAIN. It’s not on him at this point though. He is who he is. We all know that. Giving him the ball is on THESE COACHES. — Zach Bye (@byesline) November 20, 2022

Did Gordon need to be cut?Yes. Of course. But that needed to happen a month ago. This was a simple move. Putting Gordon back on the team was an epic fail by the GM. — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) November 21, 2022

