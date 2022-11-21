Broncos release running back Melvin Gordon III

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos announced Monday that Melvin Gordon III has been waived.
Gordon fumbled at the goal line again on Sunday in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I don't think that's the reason we lost the game because we recovered it but it definitely didn't help," Gordon said after Sunday's game. "When I do stuff like that I put myself on a short leash. I get taken out of the game. But I can't be mad at anybody but myself.''
Originally signed by the Broncos to a two-year, $16 million deal, Gordon had back-to-back 900-yard rushing seasons. Broncos General Manager George Paton brought Gordon back this season on a one-year contract for $2.5 million.
"We were all in a flow, a better flow,'' Gordon said. "The second half we came out and were back to our old selves. I blame myself because I didn't play much. I made that mistake right at the end of the half, shot my own self in the foot and got taken out.
"This hurt because I was feeling it. I was seeing it. The line was blocking their butts off and giving us big enough creases to make it happen. And after that mistake I stopped myself from more opportunities."
"Could a, should a, would a, that's the story,'' said Gordon. "It could be different. We could be winning by that same small margin we've been losing by."
After Gordon's first-half fumble on Sunday, social media reaction was swift in calling for the running back to be benched or released.
