Former Broncos RB signs with new team

Melvin Gordon keeps his career going with a new team after finishing last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

DENVER — Former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is signing with another AFC team less than a year after he was released from the team.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday they are signing the 8-year veteran out of the University of Wisconsin to a one-year deal pending a physical.

The deal is worth up to $3.1 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon's two-plus years in Denver came to an ignominious end when he was released a day after he had a costly fumble, his fifth of the season, in an overtime loss to the Raiders in Week 11.

After his release, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad in November and earned his first Super Bowl ring despite not recording a touch with the team.

Gordon rushed for 2,222 and caught 85 passes for another 594 yards, scoring 22 touchdowns in his two-plus seasons with the Broncos. But the former Wisconsin Badgers' relationship with the fans was contentious due to multiple costly fumbles in his final year with the team.

He posted a farewell message on Instagram a day after his release from the Broncos.

"Can’t say it’s been the easiest 3 years. But thank you anyway @broncos for helping me continue my dream," Gordon wrote. "For my teammates … y’all boys really help me keep my joy with this game and for that I’m forever thankful. Couldn’t say bye to everyone on the way out … would’ve been too emotional for me no cap. But y’all know we forever tied. Made some relationships there imma hold dear forever."

In eight seasons with the Broncos and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft has rushed for 6,462 yards and recorded another 2,467 yards in the air on 309 receptions for 69 total touchdowns.

