WIGGINS, Colorado — Never forget your roots.

For Denver Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner, that isn't an issue.

The Wiggins, Colorado native returned to his hometown on Friday night and held a meet and greet at Wiggins High School with nearly 500 people from the area.

Whether it be an old teacher, classmate or employee at the gas station, Risner took time to chat with everyone and make sure no one left without an autograph.

Risner first left town when he went to college at Kansas State in 2015. The Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, bringing him home to Colorado.

Risner's visit back to Wiggins is the subject of this week's "MIC'd Up Monday", which you can watch above.

