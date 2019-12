KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The jersey colors were a bit strange but the name on the back is what they always imagined.

Gathered in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot on Sunday, family and friends of the Broncos rookie quarterback came to cheer on Drew Lock as he went up against his hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tailgate was led by Drew's parents, Andy and Laura.

Watch the latest edition of our "MIC'd Up Monday" series above.

