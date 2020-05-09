A look at 25 players moved off Broncos roster and 53 who made it

QB Rypien among those who didn't make it. The team will begin setting its 16-man practice squad on Sunday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Justin Hollins, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon a year ago who played in 15 games as a rookie, was among the 25 players the Broncos moved off their roster Saturday.

Denver has set its roster at the maximum 53 players, although another move or two could be made Sunday once they scour the waiver wire.

Hollins and defensive back De’Vante Bausby were perhaps the biggest surprises among the Broncos cuts. The team also waived/injured tight end Troy Fumagalli, who played in 11 games last year.

Hollins has switched between outside and inside linebacker with the Broncos unable to settle on his best position. They hope he clears waivers Sunday and joins their 16-man practice squad.

The veteran Bausby had been in contention for the No. 3 cornerback spot, but a leg strain that forced him to miss a week of camp cost him.

The Broncos also decided not to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster and waived Brett Rypien with hopes he clears the waiver wire on Sunday and can be re-signed to their practice squad. The 25 players moved off the Broncos’ roster Saturday:

WR: Kendall Hinton, Fred Brown, Juwann Winfree, Cody White, Trinity Benson

QB: Brett Rypien

RB: LeVante Bellamy, Jeremy Cox

OL: Patrick Morris, Jake Rodgers, Tyler Jones, Darrin Paulo, Quinn Bailey, Hunter Watts

TE: Troy Fumagalli, Austin Fort

LB: Malik Carney, Josh Watson

S: Alijah Holder, Douglas Coleman III, P.J. Locke

CB: De’Vante Bausby

OLB: Justin Hollins, Derrek Tuszka

DL: DeShawn Williams

The Broncos hope to bring several of those players back on their 16-man practice squad on Sunday.

The flip side of players who were cut are others who were on the roster bubble but won jobs, most notably tight end Jake Butt, defensive back Duke Dawson Jr., 7th-round rookie receiver Tyrie Cleveland, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, undrafted rookie cornerback Essang Bassey and special teams linebacker Joe Jones.

Butt was the feel-good make as he's battled three ACL tears since his college days and has played in just 3 games through his first three years with the Broncos. Did general manager John Elway believe a month ago that Butt would make it?

"I was kind of hopeful,'' Elway said. "Like you said, with everything he's been through I was hopeful because he's such a great kid and it means so much to him. The good thing is this is probably the first time that he's really come back to camp 100 percent with having the surgeries on both knees and where he was. I'm excited about Jake. It's something that he really wanted. Hopefully it continues to get even better from here."

Counting returner Diontae Spencer, the Broncos are heavy at receiver with 7 but they like the potential of the 7th-round Cleveland.

"First of all, Tyrie, he's a big guy that can really run,'' said Broncos general manager John Elway. "I think that his willingness, his toughness, he put his nose down in the running game in practice, but also what he can do on special teams. He's a guy that wants -- he knows that for him to make this football team he has to really show a lot on special teams. He did that. He also showed that he's a very capable wideout. He's obviously very young and has a long way to go, but he proved that he's big and he's physical and he can catch the football.''

A look at the Broncos’ 53-man roster:

OFFENSE (25)

QB (2): Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel

RB (3): Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman

FB/TE (1): Andrew Beck

TE (4): Noah Fant, Nick Vannett, Albert Okwuegbunam, Jake Butt

WR (6): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick, Tyrie Cleveland

OL (9): Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Elijah Wilkinson, Austin Schlottmann, Demar Dotson, Netane Muti, Calvin Anderson

DEFENSE (24)

DL (6): Jurrell Casey, Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre’Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker, McTelvin Agim

ILB (5): Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Mark Barron, Austin Calitro, Joe Jones

OLB (4): Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Jeremiah Attaochu, Malik Reed

CB (5): A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, Davontae Harris, Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey

CB/S (1): Duke Dawson Jr.

S (3): Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons, Trey Marshall

SPECIALISTS (4)

K: Brandon McManus

P: Sam Martin

Ret: Diontae Spencer

LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer