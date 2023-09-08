9 keys to watch in Broncos’ preseason opener at Arizona

Here are 9 areas of play to look for as the Broncos play their first game that doesn’t count, but in some ways, does matter.

PHOENIX — It’s not whether you win or lose a preseason game, but how the first stringers play.

The Broncos carry the burden of six consecutive losing regular seasons into their new season of 2023. It would help the morale of Broncos Country if returning quarterback Russell Wilson with new head coach Sean Payton display noticeable improvement from last year’s team, which finished ranked No. 32 in the 32-team NFL in points scored.

Payton may not want Gilligan hats, or not-enough-men-on-the-field mistakes. Those watching at home on 9NEWS (8 p.m. MT kickoff, 7 p.m. pregame show) as the Broncos play their preseason opener Friday against the Arizona Cardinals will be curious about other matters.

Here are 9 areas of play to look for as the Broncos play their first game that doesn’t count, but in some ways, does matter:

9. Tempo

Throughout training camp, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has been yelling “Hurry up, hurry up” as soon as his 11 offensive players break their huddle. With the authoritative ringing through their helmet holes, the players will make a 5-yard sprint to the line. Sometimes if they’re dragging, Payton will bark for a re-huddle and try it again. It’s not a hurry-up offense per se, but Payton wants them to hurry. Snap the ball with plenty of time on the play clock.

8. First-string touchdown

Has it been mentioned the Broncos were No. 32 in scoring last year? They were at 16.9 points per game. The Chiefs were first with 29.2 points. If Russell Wilson and the starters get 15 to 18 snaps, as Payton suggested this week, that could be one long march for a touchdown – touchdown, not a field goal -- and another series with a couple first downs.

7. Special teams

The Broncos changed their punter (from Corliss Waitman to Riley Dixon), are assured of changing their kicker (from Brandon McManus to TBD), have three new special teams coaches in Mike Westhoff, Ben Kotwica and Chris Bango, and are looking at having rookie Marvin Mims Jr. replace Montrell Washington as the primary returner.

Special teams play is where the back end of the roster guys are primarily evaluated. This may be where the Broncos show the greatest improvement in 2023.

6. Backup QBs

You know Russ. It’s Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci who many Broncos fans will be watching for the first time. Stidham is the former Josh McDaniels protégé who cut the cord this offseason to join the Broncos on a two-year, $10 million contract. DiNucci is a former Dallas Cowboys backup who has had a nice camp as the No. 3 quarterback.

5. Defense

Denver has had above-average defenses during the franchise’s slump. Don’t look for new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to dial up any stunts or exotic blitzes for the first preseason game. But let’s see if the D can bring some heat from a base defense without Dre’Mont Jones and Bradley Chubb and without Justin Simmons (groin) protecting deep.

4. No. 3 running back

Payton indicated No. 1 rusher Javonte Williams may wait till next week’s game at San Francisco before making his preseason debut. That would mean No. 2 back Samaje Perine would start against Arizona, get his three or four carries, and then make way for Tyler Badie, Tony Jones Jr. and Jaleel McLaughlin to compete for the Broncos’ No. 3 running back job. May the best get the holes.

3. Kicker

Kickers get about 5% of the playing time but score up to 50% of a team’s points. So this is a huge competition. Brett Maher would seem to be the leader as he has way more experience and leg strength than Elliott Fry. But Maher also must prove he can get past his extra-point yips that arose last postseason with the Cowboys before he clinches the job. Fry has been accurate in camp, and he’s made a couple long-range kicks.

2. Russ

The Broncos gave up all those first- and second-round draft picks, all those players, and all that loot to acquire Wilson last year after presumably it didn’t work out for Aaron Rodgers. Wilson fell from a top 10-rated quarterback in nine of his 10 seasons in Seattle, to No. 27 in his first season with the Broncos. The financial investment in Wilson was such that owner Greg Penner had to change his offensive and head coach. Nathaniel Hackett was fired last year and Payton is the coach this year. Payton is a proven successful offensive and head coach. This game is their first big test together. Wilson has practiced well recently in camp.

1. Health

The Broncos are already one of the league’s most injured teams. Payton is playing his starters in Game 1 of the preseason and field conditions at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium reportedly are dicey. Avoiding significant injury is always goal No. 1 in the preseason.