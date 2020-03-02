The Broncos may not have been very good the past four years but give them credit for acknowledging it.

For the third season in four years, the Broncos will not raise ticket prices in 2020.

The one time in that span they did raise ticket prices it was by 1 percent this past season. (This does not include premium seating that has built-in increases in its contracts.)

The Broncos average ticket price in 2019 was $103.06, which ranked 17th in the league. With no increase for 2020, the Broncos may drop their rank to the 20s in average ticket price.

Not bad considering the Broncos say they have more than 80,000 on their waiting list and their renewal rate was 99 percent.

All things considered the Broncos would rather have reason to raise ticket prices – which is standard operational procedure by virtually every NFL franchise following a successful season.

The Broncos have not qualified for the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 to cap their 2015 season. They have posted records of 9-7, 5-11, 6-10 and 7-9 in their past four seasons.

If all goes well for head coach Vic Fangio and quarterback Drew Lock this season, the Broncos’ business department will have reason to raise ticket prices in 2021.

