After 7 offensive play callers in 7 years, Shurmur expected to break pattern with return

Despite inherent disadvantages, Shurmur's offense improved two points, 30 yards per game from 2019.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The streak – or should that be the skid? – is about to stop.

Pat Shurmur has been the Broncos' seventh offensive play caller in seven years, fifth coordinator in five years. It appears he’s about to break that run of perpetual change with a return to his position in 2021. Vic Fangio is returning for his third season as Broncos head coach in 2021 and he’s bringing Shurmur with him.

“I think Pat's a great fit,’’ Fangio said this week. “Brings a wealth of experience and knowledge. I think he's got a calm demeanor. Has been doing a good job of mixing our run-pass plays on the early downs, both what type of runs we've run and short, intermediate, and deep throws.

“I think it's been a learning process for all guys. The players learning the system and Pat learning our players and what's the best formula, what's the best approach with the guys we have.’’

And then the words that indicate Shurmur is returning.

“I'm excited about what Pat can bring to us moving forward,” Fangio said.

Such confidence comes with only slight documentation of improvement. The Broncos are 27th in total offense (328.2 yards per game) and 29th in scoring (19.5 points/game). They were 28th in total offense last year under coordinator Rich Scangarello (298.6 yards/game) and 28th in scoring (17.6 points/game). But Shurmur had several disadvantages that his predecessors didn’t.

One, he had to install his new offense without the benefit of offseason practices. Two, he didn’t get any preseason games to work out some kinks. Three, he didn’t have his best offensive player, receiver Courtland Sutton, or highest-paid offensive lineman, right tackle Ja’Wuan James, all year. And four, he had a young quarterback in Drew Lock who made young QB mistakes.

"We've got the youngest offense by 1,000 reps of anybody in the league,’’ Shurmur said. “When you get through this period, it's a real bonus going into next year. …. I think of all the things that get done in the offseason, that this year's rookies, including Drew, were cheated on and I'm excited about the work that we're going to be able to put in, hopefully, here in the offseason that will help the third year be better. I'm excited about all that, because I've seen these guys work in tough, strenuous situations where they really weren't fully aware of what they were getting into yet, and they battled through it."

Year, Offensive coordinator, Pts/g (NFL rank)

2020: Pat Shurmur, 19.5 (29)

2019: Rich Scangarello, 17.6 (28)

2018: Bill Musgrave, 20.6 (24)

2017: Mike McCoy/Musgrave, 18.1 (27)

2016: Gary Kubiak/Rick Dennison* 20.8 (22)

2015: Gary Kubiak*/Rick Dennison 22.2 (19)

2014: Adam Gase 30.1 (2)

2013: Gase 37.9 (1)

*Dennison was de facto offensive coordinator in 2015 and first part of 2016 as head coach Gary Kubiak ran the offense and called the plays. When Kubiak fell ill following game 5, Dennison started putting the game plan together and calling the plays.