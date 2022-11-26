For the love of the game: Despite early back-up role, Alex Singleton is Broncos' top tackler

It's been a battle to prove himself but Singleton has emerged as one of the league's best inside linebackers.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A helmet and face mask cannot hide the irrepressible joy Alex Singleton brings to playing the game of football.

The inside linebacker leads the Broncos in tackles and after-collision smiles, whether it’s him or a teammate who delivers the stick.

He so loved football that when 32 NFL teams took way too long to realize he could play exceptionally well at their level, he figured out a way to play in the Canadian Football League for three years even though he was born and raised in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

“I got my Canadian citizenship though my mom -- she was born and raised in Toronto – so through your mother you’re able to get citizenship,’’ Singleton said during a sit-down interview this week with 9NEWS. “My kids will never be able to do it unless I marry a Canadian. It ended up working out. I just want to play football. It’s the most important thing to me. Anything else doesn’t really matter.’’

The Canadian experience turned out to be life-changing. A three-year starting linebacker out of Montana State, Singleton went undrafted before signing with the 2015 Seattle Seahawks. There he was cut three times before the NFL season began. He spent his rookie year on practice squads with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings but he kept getting cut without getting a chance to show his off-the-charts instincts and sideline-to-sideline tackle range.

At 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Singleton is a little taller and leaner than most inside linebackers but he runs the 40 in a relatively swift 4.65 seconds. So why was he so often dismissed early in his career?

“I guess, I just don’t ask,’’ he said. “I keep my head down and do everything I can. I know how hard it was in 2015 to even be in a building. For me to be in a building, I take advantage of every opportunity. I think I learned that.’’

He went to a couple rookie minicamps on a tryout basis in 2016 but then came the CFL draft in May 2016. Singleton was selected in the first round, No. 6 overall, by the Calgary Stampeders. He flourished there, making 311 tackles plus another 17 on special teams and was twice named to the CFL All Star team.

“I think I learned and grew as a football player,’’ Singleton said of his CFL stint. “How to become a better pro. I took things I learned in the NFL and took them up there and continued to use those with my schedule and by the time 2019 came around, came back down, had some workouts and ended up signing with Philly.’’

A backup linebacker, enough guys got hurt for Singleton to lead the Eagles in tackles in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“You learn to play any position,’’ he said. “If someone goes down and you can step up and be that guy, I think that’s how a lot of guys have to earn their way in the NFL.’’

Yet, anchoring the Philly defense wasn’t enough to sell his own management and he was untendered as a restricted free agent. The market didn’t take much likely to inside linebackers this year. Singleton managed to get a $150,000 signing bonus above the minimum $965,000 salary from the Broncos.

This ain’t the ‘60s where Dick Butkus and Ray Nitschke were the faces of the NFL. Why have inside linebackers dropped just behind fullbacks at the head of the disrespect line?

“That’s a funny question,’’ Singleton said. “It’s how defenses are playing now with how offenses are playing, there’s so many more skill guys. Not every team anymore has the best player as their running back. I think now it’s receivers or even the quarterback might be the most athletic runner and that’s not who the inside linebacker has anymore.

“It’s changing but I still think as a linebacker, you still have to clean up and personally, it’s almost one of those positions where if you’re doing the right things you’re unnoticed. If you’re doing the wrong things you’re noticed.”

He drew a couple vet-minimum offers from which he chose to play for the Broncos.

“Historically, and even over the last five years, it’s been a top 5 defense almost every single year,’’ Singleton said. “Knowing that a lot of those guys were still here made it an easy decision to come in, hopefully fill a role and continue to being a great defense.”

In training camp, Singleton barely got a first-team rep as the Broncos gave up extra time to Jonas Griffith to work alongside top inside linebacker Josey Jewell. Griffith and Jewell eventually would each miss time with various injuries and Singleton did not fail to take advantage of his opportunity – particularly in a 16-13 overtime loss in a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers when he had a whopping 19 solo tackles, 21 overall.

Even though he didn’t receive one snap as he sat behind a healthy Jewell and Griffith in games 3 and 4 against the 49ers and Raiders, and played sparingly in three other games, Singleton leads the Broncos by wide margins with 77 defensive tackles (Jewell is second with 60), 48 unassisted tackles (cornerback Damarri Mathis is second with 31) and is tied for the team lead with 5 special teams tackles, even though he hasn’t much played with the third phase.

He’s the top tackler on a Denver defense that ranks No. 3 in total defense and No. 3 in scoring defense. What makes the Denver D unique?

“I think it’s just the guys,’’ Singleton said. “The camaraderie in the room. Everybody can play off each other. Coming in and getting reps in OTAs and even the preseason and now the season, it’s been simple to step in. Everyone is very welcoming to everybody that plays. Because we’ve had a next-man up mentality at almost every position this year. I think it’s the culture this team has built around its defense for so long and it’s just been real simple.”

Singleton is now a full-time starter alongside Jewell as Griffith suffered a season-ending foot injury in practice two weeks ago. Next up are the Carolina Panthers who Sunday will start Sam Darnold at quarterback. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Darnold is the Panthers’ third starting quarterback in three weeks for Steve Wilks, who has gone 2-4 as interim coach since Matt Rhule was fired after a 1-4 start.

“They’re a run-first offense,’’ Singleton said. “With a defensive head coach that’s how most teams are. Run the ball as much as they can. We saw today watching them (on film). The games they’ve won they’ve had a lot of run plays and a lot of running yards. The games they’ve lost they’ve been forced to be one-dimensional. We’re going to have to come out on Sunday and stop the run and force them to be one-dimensional.”

Does a guy like Singleton think about the future? After all, the Broncos’ season is less than two months away from ending.

“That’s a long time in football terms,’’ Singleton said. “When you only work six months out of the year, two months is still a third of the time.”

He’d like to stay. If the Broncos want to keep a tackling machine, maybe they’ll find a way to prevent Singleton from moving on.

“I love Denver,’’ Singleton said. “It’s been a great place. Yeah, hopefully it’s an easy decision and … don’t hit the market.”

