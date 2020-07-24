And then there were 10: Broncos reach agreement with KJ Hamler

The second-round receiver gets a $2.75 milion signing bonus. All 10 Broncos' draft picks are now under contract.

DENVER — Maybe now, KJ Hamler can build his mom and dad their own rap studio.

Then again, nah. Why mess with perfection?

Hamler, the Broncos’ hoped-for speed answer to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, reached agreement Friday on a four-year contract that will include a $2,750,644 signing bonus.

A second-round draft pick from Penn State, Hamler will be counted on to help the Broncos as a slot receiver and returner in his rookie season.

His receiving numbers during his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons at Penn State:

Year … Class ….. C ….… Y ..… Y/C … TD

2018 …… FR … 42 … 754 … 18.0 ..… 5

2019 …... SO … 56 … 904 … 16.1 ..… 8

Totals ………..… 98 . 1658 … 16.9 … 13

He has gained some social media national acclaim through his parents, Thomas and Latonya, who since KJ’s 18th birthday have sung a Happy Birthday rap song to him and posted their video on YouTube. (see video below)

Hamler was the last of the Broncos’ 10 draft picks to reach a contract agreement. Broncos’ first-year salary-cap guru Rich Hurtado first got Michael Ojemudia finished on Tuesday, then completed seven contracts on Wednesday before getting first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy’s deal on Thursday morning.

All 10 draft picks got four-year contracts with Jeudy also having a fifth-year option. All Broncos rookies are to take their second COVID-19 test Sunday and then, providing both results are negative, will report for the start of training camp Monday at UCHealth Traning Center. The first days of camp are to be limited to conditioning, weight training and meetings.

The signing bonuses for each of the Broncos’ 10 drafted rookies:

Rookie ………………...… Rd (pk) … Signing bonus

Jerry Jeudy ………………… 1 (15) … $8,609,424

KJ Hamler ………………….. 2 (46) … $2,750,644

Lloyd Cushenberry …......… 3 (83) …… $946,176

McTelvin Agim ………....… 3 (95) ….… $857,268

Albert Okwuegbunam ....... 4 (118) ...… $749,040

Justin Strnad ………..…… 5 (178) ...… $237,776

Netane Muti………. …….. 6 (181) ....… $205,792

Tyrie Cleveland ……….… 7 (252) ......… $75,492

Derrek Tuszka …………... 7 (254) .….... $75,492

Total ……………………………….... $15,522,664

