As Broncos safety, Kareem Jackson has big job against big-play Chiefs

Veteran quickly grasped magnitude of rivalry against four-time AFC West champs.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Forget the blitz this week, Kareem Jackson.

As Justin Simmons’ safety partner in the last line of the Denver defense, Jackson’s primary responsibility will be to keep Kansas City speed receiver Tyreek Hill in front of him. For all the success the Chiefs have had offensively the past three seasons with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Travis Kelce at tight end, it’s Hill and the threat of Hill that creates opportunity.

In his first career game against the Broncos in 2016, Hill had an 86-yard free kick return for a touchdown, plus a rushing and receiving touchdown. He's been the focus of Denver defensive coordinators ever since.

“Definitely. With the speed he possesses, you definitely have to stay on top,’’ Jackson said in a sit-down interview with 9News this week. “You can’t give up big plays. You know they’re looking to throw the ball down the field and for us, we have to be the deepest of the deep when it comes to the safeties, to keep that big play off of us and to give our defense a chance.’’

Isolate on a Broncos safety in the Vic Fangio defensive system and you can see there’s more to the position that ranging like a centerfielder. On any one play, the receiver split out right can cross into the safety’s area, the left end can cross out, the slot receiver can run deep right at the safety, the tight end can hook in front of the safety, all while the quarterback pump fakes this way and throws it the other.

Although a long-time former cornerback, Jackson is getting increasingly comfortable with split-second decisions he must make while facing the quarterback and heavy traffic of speed demons coming at him.

“I try to rely on my film study, and depending on what call we’re in, I’m able to do certain things,’’ Jackson said. “I have to execute my job and with that I can eliminate some of the things I see and some of the things I have to pick up knowing I’ll have help.

“I start with that and by the time I do a process of elimination and I’ve diagnosed a play or relied on my film study, usually it comes down to one last guy and that’s usually my guy.”

A first round draft pick out of Alabama in 2010, Jackson spent his first nine seasons with the Houston Texans, where the big rivals were the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. In his second season with the Broncos, Jackson is understanding the magnitude of divisional rivalries within the AFC West, where the Chiefs have reigned for going on five consecutive years.

The Broncos have lost 9 in a row to the Chiefs, a skid that started with their second meeting in 2015.

“I think I realized that within the first couple weeks of signing here,’’ Jackson said. “I definitely understand the rivalry, understand what it means to play against them, especially this season after what they did last year with winning the Super Bowl. So I definitely feel the sense of urgency when that week rolls around when it’s time to play those guys. And as a team and as an organization, I take pride in that and glad I’m a part of it.”

Jackson played in the Broncos’ two losses to the Chiefs last season, but general manager John Elway, his top assistant Matt Russell and head coach Vic Fangio got serious about keeping up with Kansas City this spring by adding considerably more speed and firepower to the offense.

“I think what they did was all in the name of making the team better,’’ Jackson said. “We had certain needs offensively and I think they went out to fill those needs. Not just about the Chiefs, but all about making this team better. Obviously the Chiefs offense is built with a lot of speed so if we can match fire with fire, why not?’’

The Broncos appear to have a better chance of upsetting the Chiefs than they did three weeks ago. The Broncos beat both the woeful Jets and perennial Super Bowl-contending Patriots in back to back games. A common denominator in those wins was Fangio increasing the number of defensive blitzes. And it was Jackson who was occasionally called on to get after the quarterback.

“Yeah, I like what we’ve been doing the last few games,’’ Jackson said. “I think every team, every week, poses different threats. For us it was about doing some different things and not be so predictable. So by blitzing a little bit more with the safeties, for me, it’s been fun, getting a chance to go in and cause some havoc.”