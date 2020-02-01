We all have priorities. For Steve Atwater, his position as dad comes first.

During the Pro Football Hall of Fame top 15 finalists announcement Thursday -- in which Broncos Country was on edge to learn if Atwater would make the cut -- he was at the Park Meadows Mall helping his daughter upgrade her cellphone and iPad.

"Well, for my daughter this is her priority,'' Atwater said with a laugh. "She's been doing well in school so wanted to do it for her."

"I was looking on Twitter,'' Atwater said. "I saw Troy Polamalu first and then I think it was Richard Seymour and Zach Thomas.''

Atwater saw his name come in. It's the third time he's been a top 15 finalist.

He did not make the cutdown from 15 to 10 finalists in 2016 but he did in 2019, an indication he has momentum going into next month’s vote.

The hard-hitting safety played 10 of his 11 seasons with the Broncos, started for two Super Bowl championship teams and had 8 Pro Bowl berths.

"I'm glad to be on that list,'' Atwater said. "It's nothing to be taken for granted. You look at that list, there's a lot of great players on that list so I'm definitely not a shoe-in but I'm hoping this will be the year.''

In fact, Atwater might be considered a favorite for election this year except for one major hurdle: Troy Polamalu, a first-year eligible safety who played 12 years for the Steelers. Polamalu played with the type of flashy style that could make him a first-ballot inductee.

Another former Broncos safety, John Lynch, was named a top 15 finalist seventh consecutive year. Lynch spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Bucs but his final four seasons were with the Broncos. He was a Pro Bowler all four years and has been inducted in both teams’ Ring of Fame/Honor.

Lynch is now the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, who just finished 13-3 to earn the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Tony Boselli, who grew up in Boulder and played at Fairview High School, was named a top 15 finalist for a fourth consecutive year. Boselli was a sensational left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars whose career was cut short by a shoulder injury.

Defensive end Simeon Rice, who played for the Broncos briefly in 2007, did not make the cut from 25 modern-era semifinalists to 15 finalists.

There were multiple surprises among the top 15. San Francisco defensive end Bryant Young and Miami middle linebacker Zach Thomas, who both finished playing in 2007, were first-time finalists, as was Green Bay safety LeRoy Butler, who last played in 2001, and former Saints linebacker Sam Mills, who last played in 1997.

Rounding out the 15 HOF finalists: Receivers Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce; guards Alan Faneca and Steve Hutchinson; running back Edgerrin James; and defensive lineman Seymour.

The Hall of Fame voting committee will gather February 1 in Miami to elect five modern-era candidates.

Two other Broncos -- linebacker Randy Gradishar and coach Dan Reeves -- are also Hall of Fame finalists in separate categories. Gradishar is one of 20 senior finalists in which 10 will be chosen and Reeves is one of eight coaches in which two will be elected.

