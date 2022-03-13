Bold trade for Russell Wilson draws praise for George Paton

The Denver Broncos general manager is receiving praise for pulling off the blockbuster trade.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Local sports fans are raving about Broncos general manager George Paton. And deservedly so after he pulled off the trade for Russell Wilson.

Low-key George isn’t comfortable with all the adulation. He knows he’s done nothing until the Broncos start winning.

But even if – shudder to think – Wilson doesn’t work out, it was still the right move BY GEORGE. Broncos fans are excited again. The oddsmakers like the Broncos chances again. When the schedule comes out in May, the networks will show their love for the Broncos again.

George Paton doesn’t play. He doesn’t coach. But it was obvious quickly last year he was very good at his job. I’ve never been around someone who cared so deeply about the back-end of the roster. Those final roster spots don’t win you games. But if they’re really bad players, they can lose you a game.

And if you grind for the little guys, funny how eventually hard work leads to a major hit at the big guy.

Russell Wilson is a game changer. Maybe three to 5 more wins of change.

And now for the first time in a while, the Broncos have real hope. They’ve got to beat the Chiefs, first. But with Wilson, they have a fair fight.

There are no geniuses in sports. Even Bill Belichick found that out after he lost Tom Brady. But after he pulled off the trade for Wilson, George Paton sure seems smarter than most.

