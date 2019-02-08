CANTON, Ohio — Somewhere, dad would be proud of his oldest son’s bold proclamation.

Six of the seven Bowlen children are here representing their late father, Pat Bowlen, the beloved Broncos’ owner who is to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame both through the Gold Jacket ceremony Friday evening and the formal enshrinement Saturday night.

Once Bowlen is enshrined, attention turns to the children who are to replace him as chief custodians of the Denver Broncos franchise.

There does seem to be at least some concern about what the Broncos’ ownership leadership going forward.

"I don’t think anyone should have to worry about anything," said Patrick Bowlen III. "We’re going to follow the same rules that my dad followed and we’re all going to follow the same dream and we’re going to bring several more Super Bowls to the city of Denver. And we’re going to make everyone happy."

Bring it, Patrick!

Brittany Bowlen has stated a desire to one day become the Broncos’ principal owner as has Beth Bowlen-Wallace.

Standing in the middle of those daughters at their father’s Hall of Fame press conference Friday was Steve "Greek" Antonopulos. What about it, ladies? Can you assure Broncos Country this is all going to work out?

"Beth and I both agree this organization is a top priority for our family and we adore and love this community and we want to do right by them," Brittany Bowlen said. "But today is about my dad and celebrating him and his Hall of Fame nomination and career."

Beth backed her sister.

"Brittany said this is about the Hall of Fame and my father and the honor," she said. "That’s what we’re here to talk about and that’s why we’re here as a family talking about that."

9News asked each of the five Bowlen children present at the Hall of Fame press conference to describe what they are doing now with their lives.

Patrick: "Right now I’m enjoying working for the stadium. I’ve got a 4-year-old daughter Marley at home, a wonderful wife Mary. Just enjoying my life.

"My daughter has a disability but my dad instilled some great things in me, told me to never give up, to stay strong. And that’s what I’m doing right now and that’s what everyone has to do. Everyone’s got to get together and stay strong and be positive and be happy."

Brittany: "I’m working for a global consulting firm called McKenzie & Company. I work on a lot of strategy projects. I work with some incredible people and feel very honored to be part of that organization.

"I live in Denver. And I have a wonderful fiancé, Alex, who’s a lawyer in the Denver area. And we have a dog named Lupa who’s a French bulldog."

Beth: "My dad encouraged me to go to law school back in the day but he said I didn’t have to be a lawyer so I (am not). I work in the energy business with my husband. That’s a dynamic relationship because not only do I have a husband but a business partner as well.

"I have two teenage boys (who are) keeping me very busy. I have three dogs and won’t tell you all their names and much to my husband’s -- and my dad would tease me as well -- I have quite a few horses."

Christianna: "I go to the University of Denver. And what I tell the players all the time -- I’m the baby of the family. I study media journalism and I’ve got a few more years, I think."

Annabel (Lil Bel): "I am going to the University of Colorado-Denver and I’m finishing my undergrad. I’m majoring in communication. I’m doing a minor in business. I also have a family and a dog named Tulip."

