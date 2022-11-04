Bradley Chubb's winter vacation: Back to the books

As for his already-established career, Broncos edge rusher is healthy for the first time since after his 12.0-sack rookie season of 2018.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On the first day of Bradley Chubb’s winter vacation, he didn’t have to look for a job.

He has a good one, a job that will pay him roughly $13 million this year. There’s a chance 99 percent of his fellow North Carolina State classmates would make that kind of money over the next, say, 20 years. But there is money and stature. And there is a degree, the pursuit of which was the focal point of Chubb’s unique offseason break.

He went back to school at North Carolina State, where he took a couple classes. After first spending four years in his full-time job as a Wolfpack defensive end, Chubb was a few credit hours short of his sociology degree when the Broncos selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

“I’m getting there,’’ Chubb said Thursday after finishing a workout in preparation for his fifth NFL season. “I promised mom that I was going to finish when I signed so I’ve got to keep that promise. But it’s not going to be this year, it’s probably going to be next year.’’

Chubb also joined Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and other team employees on a short trip to Mexico City to help promote the Broncos’ fan base in the international market. It wasn’t a difficult sell.

“The fact we had so many fans out there, it was crazy,’’ Chubb said. “We did a signing. We had a couple different things with the fans. The dinner we went to, and we were able to walk around and greet some different fans – just the energy that was out there, it was amazing. I hope we get a chance to play out there pretty soon.”

It won’t happen this year. But the Broncos do have a good chance of playing in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The full schedule with dates and times comes out next month.

Most importantly to his football career, Chubb was healthy for the first time since after his 12.0-sack rookie season of 2018. There was an ACL tear early in the 2019 season. There were ankle problems that first surfaced at the end of the 2020 season. There were two ankle surgeries and a shoulder issue in 2021. All healed up (relatively speaking) for 2022.

“Whenever you have the chance to take the offseason [to] better yourself—mentally and physically, it takes you leaps and bounds from where you were in the beginning,’’ Chubb said. “Just to have that peace of mind and be able to focus on football, it’s been fun. It’s been amazing. I’m glad to be able to continue to work.”

Back to his promise to mom, Chubb indicated there were some awkward moments, as can be imagined for a well-paid, well-known professional hanging in a college environment.

“It was weird at first,’’ Chubb said. “Being in the classroom. I was walking around campus, somebody came up to me – ‘Are you Bradley Chubb?’ ‘Yeah.’ But it was good. It’s for sure hard to stop something for four years and go back into it but it was like learning something new. Kind of like a hobby-type thing. I had a good time out in Raleigh. They always treat me good out there. It was a good time.’’

North Carolina State is also one of the alma maters (Wisconsin is the other) for freshly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson. Chubb was in class when his cell phone started vibrating. Now it’s time for Chubb to rebound from his injury-plagued, zero-sack 2021 season and anchor the Denver D in 2022. He did finish strong last season, recording 5 tackles with a near-touchdown interception return against Las Vegas and, after COVID knocked him out of the Chargers’ game, came back with another 5-tackle showing in the season finale against the Chiefs.

“I wanted to go out with a bang,’’ Chubb said. “Especially against KC, a team that everybody in this building hates.”

His personal goal for 2022?

“My main thing is playing all 17 and making sure I can do that,’’ Chubb said. “Everybody knows I haven’t been the healthiest player out here. I just want to make sure I’m doing everything I can to stay on the field for my teammates and for myself.”

