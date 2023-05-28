Brandon McManus takes out full-page ad to thank Broncos Country

The team's 9-year kicker was released Tuesday and signed a 1-year deal with Jacksonville on Thursday. He named nearly 150 team executives, coaches and staffers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It was Brandon McManus himself who broke the news Tuesday morning via Twitter he had been released by the Broncos.

He had served nine seasons as the team's placekicker highlighted by his 10 of 10 field goal performance in the 2015 postseason capped by making three field goals in the Broncos' 24-10 Super Bowl victory against Carolina.

McManus was unemployed a mere 48 hours as he signed a one-year contract Thursday with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his tweet announcing his stay in Denver had come to end, McManus wrote: "More to come in the following days."

That came Sunday when McManus took out a full-page ad on the back page of The Denver Post sports section to say thanks to Broncos fans and nearly 150 team owners, executives, coaches, scouts, staff, front-office personnel and support staff.

Broncos kicker ⁦@thekidmcmanus⁩ takes out full page ad in Sunday Denver Post thanking more than 150 staff. Classy. #9sports pic.twitter.com/xVTnUswNRj — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 28, 2023

With the headline, 'Thank You Broncos Country!' McManus wrote:

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible support you have shown me and my family over the past 9 years. Your unwavering support, relentless cheers and unconditional love has been the driving force behind my time as a Denver Bronco. ...

"From the bottom of our hearts we thank you for making Denver feel like home."

He then signed it, 'Super Bowl 50 Champion, Brandon McManus.'

McManus then listed 148 past and current Broncos, from operations leaders Chip Conway and Adam Newman to head coaches John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Nathaniel Hackett, to general managers John Elway and George Paton to owners Pat Bowlen and the Walton-Penner group.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS