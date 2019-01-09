After none of their waived players where claimed Sunday, some of the Broncos’ toughest decisions involved their 10-man practice squad.

Their most significant member is rookie quarterback Brett Rypien, who received a guaranteed practice squad salary of $136,000, plus another $10,000 in signing bonus when they signed him as an undrafted prospect out of Boise State in the hours after the NFL draft on April 27.

According to multiple sources, the Broncos have filled eight of their 10 practice-squad spots:

Quinn Bailey, offensive lineman

Fred Brown, receiver

Ahmad Gooden, outside linebacker

Alijah Holder, safety

Tyler Jones, offensive tackle

Khalfani Muhammad, running back

Brett Rypien, quarterback

Deyon Sizer, defensive lineman

The other two spots could go to offensive tackle Jake Rodgers and linebacker Josh Watson, who were cut Sunday after initially making the Broncos’ 53-man roster Saturday. Rodgers and Watson must first clear waivers Monday before they can be signed back to the practice squad.

Among the players didn’t bring back are guard-center Sam Jones, a Broncos’ draft pick last year from Highlands Ranch; undrafted rookie receivers Trinity Benson and Kelvin McKnight; running back-returner Devontae Jackson; safety-turned-linebacker Jamal Carter; and possibly receiver/returner River Cracraft.

