The 24-year-old undrafted rookie receiver is gaining Russell Wilson's trust. The preseason QB matchup at Buffalo will be Josh Allen vs. Josh Johnson.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Had it not been for the recruiting skills of Broncos receiver coach Zach Azzanni, rookie receiver Brandon Johnson probably would have never stepped foot inside the UCHealth Training Center team headquarters.

It certainly wasn’t the money that drew Johnson here. An undrafted 24-year-old prospect out of Central Florida by way of the University of Tennessee, Johnson received a meager $5,000 signing bonus to wind up with the Broncos.

Johnson not only has practiced like he belongs with the big boy Broncos, he not only impressed with four catches for 64 yards in the preseason win last Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys – including a 40-yard reception down the left sideline that set up Denver’s first touchdown – he seems to be developing into a receiver pet of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Johnson lined up all week during practice with Wilson and the No. 1 offense alongside top receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

“Working with the 1s, he earned that opportunity,’’ offensive coordinator Justin Outten said Thursday. “He does things behind the scenes to put him in a really good spot and it’s just working with what’s expected from us as coaches and what’s expected by Russell. He’s been doing a really good job in all aspects, not just the pass game, but the run game, too.”

Azzanni was the Tennessee Vols’ receivers coach and passing game coordinator in 2015-16 when he recruited Johnson out of American Heritage High School in South Florida, where Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II also played and graduated. Johnson played five years at Tennessee – his best year was as a sophomore when he led the Vols with 482 receiving yards off 37 catches. With a redshirt and ability to graduate transfer, Johnson played a sixth season last year with Central Florida. He only had 38 catches but 11 went for touchdowns.

When Johnson’s name wasn’t called through seven rounds of the NFL Draft in April, he got a call from a familiar name, Azzanni. With No. 2 receiver Tim Patrick suffering a season-ending ACL early in training camp and two other receivers, KJ Hamler and Tyrie Cleveland, missing the last couple weeks to recover from injuries, Johnson has received his chance. And so far he has been the Broncos’ most pleasant surprise.

Josh vs. Josh

Surprisingly, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said his star quarterback Josh Allen would start against the Broncos in the preseason game Saturday (11 a.m. MDT, Channel 20) in Buffalo. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the Bills’ decision to play most of their starters won’t affect his decision to not play his top players. Wilson will not start against the Bills.

“I think we are going to go with Josh (Johnson) again,’’ Hackett said when asked about his starting quarterback.

Hamler, Dulcich near return

It may be reasonable to worry but it’s not yet time to panic about the prolonged absences from slot receiver KJ Hamler and third-round rookie tight end Greg Dulcich.

Hamler seemed way ahead of schedule from ACL and hip surgeries this offseason but has done little the past two weeks. Dulcich has been essentially down more than two months with a hamstring issue. Both players put on their full practice uniforms Thursday, but left the field to rehab on their own before the 11 on 11 team periods.

“(KJ) still looks great,’’ general manager George Paton said in a sit-down interview Thursday with 9NEWS. “He’s still working on the side field. Sometimes you have to protect these players from themselves. They’re so eager to get out there and play. KJ and Greg, we’re just protecting them. I think next week they’ll be ready to go.”

Albert O and the block

There is no denying the receiving talent of third-year tight end Albert Okwuegbunam but his blocking remained an issue in the previous preseason game against the Cowboys when he allowed Dante Fowler to burst inside and blow up a fourth-down play that caused Denver to turn the ball over on downs.

According to Outten, the block was missed before the snap.

“The pre-snap awareness and understanding defenses and their stances and just kind of seeing the structure of pre-snap,’’ Outten said. “That goes not just for him, but for a bunch of guys. Just seeing what the defense could do to me to hurt me on this play. What’s my plan and how can I execute my block or my assignment?

“That was one that we’ve definitely harped on and worked in individual (drills) and also the team setting in walkthrough. We just have to get him used to it and kind of see the feet of the defense and get a plan.”

Don’t forget Tyrie

The Broncos figure to open the season with six receivers on their 53-man roster and currently there are nine to choose from: Sutton, Jeudy, Hamler, Brandon Johnson, rookie returner Montrell Williams, Kendall Hinton, Tyrie Cleveland, Jalen Virgil and Seth Williams.

Special teams will help Cleveland, providing he returns from his throat injury by the season opener Sept. 12 at Seattle.

“That’s my hope,’’ said special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes. “There’s no secret about we want Tyrie to be one of our core special teams players. He is getting evaluated as a receiver, also. That’s going to play a part into it. Whenever he is ready to go, we welcome him with open arms, 100 percent.”