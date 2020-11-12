Bronco notes: Defense to add CB Hairston; Cox waived

Chubb confesses to doubts during rehab but now has 7.5 sacks. Glasgow, McCaffrey doubtful to play. Lock's back OK.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — They got past their no quarterback crisis for a game. They survived losing their top three defensive linemen for four weeks.

Now the Broncos must adjust to losing their top three cornerbacks in a week’s time. Step one is to sign veteran Nate Hairston away from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, a transaction that is not expected to be completed until Saturday. Hairston started his COVID testing in Denver on Wednesday. He is not expected to play Sunday against Carolina.

A fifth-round pick out of Temple (same school that produced kicker Brandon McManus and former Broncos standout receiver Steve Watson) by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, Hairston played two seasons with the Colts, with 11 starts, in 2017-18, then had six more starts with the Jets last year. He played in two games for the Jets last year.

The Broncos made room for Hairston by waiving fullback Jeremy Cox earlier Friday. If Cox clears waivers, the Broncos may well sign him back on their practice squad.

The Broncos needed cornerback depth after losing Bryce Callahan (left foot), Essang Bassey (left knee) and A.J. Bouye (6-game suspension) in a week’s time. It’s possible, if not probable, Callahan can return for the final two games at the Los Angeles Chargers and against the Raiders. Bassey and Bouye are finished for the season.

Against the Panthers, Michael Ojemudia and De’Vante Bausby will be the outside starting corners. Duke Dawson Jr. or Will Parks, who was picked up off waivers from the Eagles last week, will play the slot.

Chubb goal: 10 sacks

Bradley Chubb has 7.5 sacks and has four games remaining to reach double digits, which would be a significant milestone considering he came off ACL surgery that caused him to miss the final 12 games in 2019.

“It would be huge for me after last year and what I went through mentally in thinking, ‘Maybe I’m done,’’’ Chubb said. “Maybe I can’t do this anymore.’ It would be good to just erase all those thoughts. Having that goal that I set in the beginning of the season and to finally reach it would be pretty cool. I wouldn’t be done there. I’ll still continue to try and build on it and do whatever I can to be a better player.”

Wait a minute. Chubb, the Broncos’ No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft, had moments of doubt about whether he still had it?

“I mean, yeah, during the rehab process there were days where I'd get sore and be like, 'Oh man, I don't know,’’ Chubb said. “I'd be sore for long periods of time. Just a whole bunch of stuff comes into your head and stuff like that. Me being out here by myself, I was just thinking in my head a lot. But at the end of the day, when I started talking to my family and people that are close to me—it brought back out the confidence that I have in myself. So, I would fight it every now and then. It would never be a constant thing in my head that I would never be the same player. It was just sometimes I would have that, 'Maybe, what if? What if I'm not?' and stuff like that. But right now, I've been happy and everything. I've been in the right mindset. So, I'm all good.”

Quarterback’s back

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock had his back stiffen up late in practice Wednesday. He was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

“It kind of tightened up on him late in the practice,’’ said Broncos coach Vic Fangio. “I think it was about maybe the last period and a half of offense he didn't partake in. But he came in and got treatment and has been fine since.”

Bronco Bits

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey (quad) and Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow (foot) are both listed as doubtful. Austin Schlottmann will get his third start in place of Glasgow this season. …

Rookie receiver Tyrie Cleveland is questionable with an illness. Special team safety Trey Marshall is questionable with a shin injury. …

Not including Hairston, the Broncos have 50 players on their 53-man roster. They also have another game-day roster spot available as a COVID replacement for backup QB Jeff Driskel. On Saturday, the Broncos are expected to activate rookie special teams outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka from injured reserve, where he has spent the past six weeks recovering from a hamstring. Alijah Holder, Troy Fumagalli and Josh Watson are also candidates for a 53-man/game-day roster spot. ...

Taylor Russolino, signed to the practice squad last week as a "quarantine kicker," has been working out with special teams coordinator Tom McMahon in off-practice times. The Broncos are keeping Russolino from the rest of the team as a precaution in case Brandon McManus become a close contact risk. ...

From 2009-11, McManus was Temple's placekicker while Carolina head coach Matt Rhule was the Owls' offensive coordinator. ...