ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The importance of winning the next game is perhaps more accurately measured by the consequences of defeat.

Can you imagine the unrest in Broncos Country if Denver falls to 0-4 by losing at home Sunday to the traditionally woebegone Jacksonville Jaguars, who are starting a sixth-round rookie quarterback?

Without turning up the pressure any higher on the team’s powers-that-be, let’s just say the Broncos might have to halt their practice of announcing unused tickets with their crowd count.

Inside the Broncos’ locker room, there has been a sense of urgency to win and win yesterday.

“I think there’s been that sense of urgency about us having to win,’’ said Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco. “Historically, I don’t know if there are many teams who start off 0-3 and are able to rebound and get themselves back into a playoff spot.

“Obviously, there is that sense of urgency for us to get one in the win column and hopefully that’ll get us rolling from there, but we’re confident we’re going to do that. It’s going to be exciting to get back in front of the home crowd. We’ve played some really tough games and we haven’t come out with the wins, but we feel like we’re getting there. We’ve just got to make it happen.’’

And then Flacco returned to the point.

“Yes, there is definitely a sense of urgency of it has to happen now,” he said.

RELATED: Broncos' Callahan to be shut down 4-6 more weeks

RELATED: Sanders on Broncos' youth: 'I understand where we're coming from but we’re good enough to win now'

Phillip said it

Sometimes, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay can shut off the feisty competitiveness he brings to the field. And sometimes he can’t. Lindsay was asked about his team’s mindset following its 0-3 start.

“Only you guys are sitting here not believing in us,’’ Lindsay said. “If you’re a true fan, then you believe in us. If you’re not, if you’re just a bandwagoner, then you’re going to believe what you want to believe.

“At the end of the day, we have a lot of football left. If you haven’t played this game, then you just don’t know. You’re looking on the outside. We have a lot of games left and we can still be in the playoffs and we can still make a big run for it. When we do it, I don’t want everybody jumping on the bandwagon saying I told you so.”

I’d advise Lindsay against making defiant challenges of the media or fair-weather fans. But when you’re 5-foot-7 ¼ and undrafted, there’s only one way to overcome, and that’s to attack.

Wolfe, Jewell recovering

Initially, the Broncos feared defensive end Derek Wolfe would miss a couple games because of high right ankle sprain after he was carted off the field Sunday at Green Bay. But Wolfe was on the practice field Wednesday working on the side with trainers.

There was also fear inside linebacker Josey Jewell might miss a game with a strained hamstring. But he, too, was on the practice field working on the side Wednesday.

“They came back better than we were initially worried about,’’ said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. “I think Derek is doing much better. He has a chance this week. We won’t know. He’ll be questionable all week, and the same with Josey.”

Starting defensive back Kareem Jackson also missed practice Wednesday. He’s been nursing a hamstring since training camp.

RELATED: Broncos sign Fred Brown to active roster; waive River Cracraft

RELATED: Broncos battle, but can't overcome three turnovers, lose to Packers, 27-16

Pride of Denver South

It’s almost hard to believe. Jacksonville’s best defensive player is defensive end Calais Campbell. He was just named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his three-sack game last week against Tennessee.

The Broncos’ best offensive player might be Lindsay, a dual-threat rushing and receiving and Pro Bowler as a rookie last season.

Both went to South High School in Denver – Campbell graduated in 2004; Lindsay in 2013.

“I knew about him. He knew about me in high school a little bit,’’ Lindsay said. “He really didn’t get a chance to come back to the high school because he was so busy.

“College, he knew about me. When we got to the NFL, he was able to really connect with me and we had a good conversation. It’s good and it’s fun. He’s a good dude. He’s fun to be around.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports