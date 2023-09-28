Bronco notes: 2017 first-round pick Garett Bolles, second-round pick DeMarcus Walker to match up Sunday

Frank Clark says he'll return next week vs. Jets.

DENVER — John Elway’s 2017 draft class as Broncos general manager looks better now than it did when his players were two or three years into the league.

First-round left tackle Garett Bolles struggled his first three seasons but became a second-team All Pro in his fourth season of 2020 and is in his seventh-year as a starter. (He’s played well this year, by the way.)

Second-round defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker was often a healthy scratch for the Broncos through his first three seasons. He tried gaining weight for defensive tackle and losing weight for outside linebacker.

He hung in there to where he became a key rotational player/part-time starter for the Broncos, Texans and Titans before he became a starting defensive end for the Chicago Bears.

Bolles and Walker should match up a play or three Sunday at Soldier Field.

“He’s definitely gotten a lot better,’’ Bolles said Thursday at his locker. “It’s fun to see guys like that get better. Watching him grow, this is both year 7 for us. Watching him do his thing, he still has that power, he uses his hands extremely well. He’s got a couple new moves up his sleeve which is fun to watch and will be fun to go against. I’m excited for him and it will be good to see him and talk to him.”

One of Elway’s fifth-round picks that year was receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie. He had speed, but also fumble problems early in his career and when he was waived early in his second year, he was claimed by Buffalo. That's where McKenzie became a big-play receiver, rusher and returner. He is still playing in year 7 with Indianapolis.

Clark a week away

Broncos outside pass rusher Frank Clark says he’s not ready to play this Sunday at Chicago but plans on returning to play next week when Denver hosts the New York Jets. Clark said he suffered a grade 3 tear in his groin and hip abductor near the end of practice Wednesday, Sept. 13 as the team was preparing for Washington.

“I was working on a pass-rush move and all the sudden it just grabbed a little bit,’’ Clark said Thursday at his locker. “I didn’t think anything of it. But got the MRI and gave us the news that it was kind of worse than I thought. It was shocking, end of the practice type of thing. Just trying to make a play ramping up, it’s that time in the season. Just pulled up a little bit and here I am now.”

He has been sidelined the past two games, when the Broncos allowed 35 points in a loss to Washington and 70 to Miami.

“It’s hella hard. It’s hella hard,’’ he said. “Because I want to be there for my teammates. I want to be able to create opportunities to get the ball back to my teammates. That’s what I do. I want to be able to be out there with them. Whether it’s defeat or victory I want to be there for my team.”

Bronco Bits

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (groin/hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) again missed practice Thursday but worked out on the side field. Their playing status will be known Friday. …

Former Saints’ receiver Tre’Quan Smith finished up his visit with the Broncos on Thursday morning. He left without a contract but there is a possibility he returns to the team soon.