Bronco notes: Jeudy knows fine is coming but says he'll learn from outburst

Randy Gregory dismisses thought of shutting down his season because of knee injury: "I've shut it down enough." Surgery coming for Jacob Martin.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jerry Jeudy knows punishment is coming.

The only receiver among the Denver Broncos’ top 5 who is healthy, Jeudy got real mad Sunday in the second quarter of the Broncos’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. About the time the Chiefs were building a 27-0 lead, Jeudy went berserk at line judge Tripp Sutter for not calling defensive holding. Jeudy stormed over to Sutter – refs have a name, too -- snapped his helmet off, gave the official the what-for and got so worked up he nudged the judge as he was walking away.

Jeudy was lucky he wasn’t ejected for making contact with Sutter, even if it appeared accidental. He then channeled his aggression by catching three touchdown passes that nearly brought the Broncos all the way back before they lost again, 34-28. He expects the NFL to discipline him this week.

“I know they’re going to fine me,’’ Jeudy said. “It is what it is. I know the consequences of the situation and I’m going to learn from it.”

Gregory returns



Following knee surgery 10 weeks ago, pass rusher Randy Gregory, the Broncos’ top free agent this offseason with a $14 million a year contract, officially returned to practice this week and coach Nathaniel Hackett indicated there’s a good chance the former Nebraska Cornhusker and Dallas Cowboy will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I think it’s important not only for myself but for everyone,’’ Gregory told the media in front of his locker Wednesday. “It’s a new setting for us, new team from top to bottom so I think it’s big for me, for anybody to get out there and get that cohesiveness and head into next year going out on a good note at least.”

Given the Broncos are 3-10 – 2-2 with Gregory; 1-8 without him -- and the rest of the season is virtually meaningless, why not shut it down for the season?

“I’ve shut it down enough,’’ Gregory said. “I’ve missed a lot of time. I’m to the point now where I want to help where I can. I understand the landscape, the situation we’re in as a unit but I think it’s important to end the season on a good note. I’ve been hurt most of the year so to be able to go out there and play and end the year healthy and in the right mindset is important for me and for everyone.”

When Gregory first had arthroscopic surgery to repair his knee in early October, the hope was he would return in 6 to 8 weeks. It will be 10 weeks if he plays Sunday.

“What I’ll say without saying too much is this was a little different from the one I had a couple years ago,’’ Gregory said. “With that coupled with me being a little bit older it takes a little bit more time to get back and back the right way and be healthy and be the player I know I can be.’’

Martin to have season-ending surgery

Jacob Martin, the Cherokee Trail High School (Aurora) star who is now an NFL outside linebacker, was placed on season-ending injured reserve (IR) Wednesday after it was determined he needed surgery to repair a patellar tendon issue. Martin has been bothered with knee discomfort since going back to last season with Houston but he’s been able to manage until it became progressively worse in recent weeks.

He signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract this past offseason with the New York Jets, but dealt to his hometown Broncos at the trading deadline on Nov. 1. He played in five games for the Broncos and had 1.0 sack and six tackles.

He will have surgery Monday in California.

“Get it cleaned up and I’ll be back,’’ Martin said.

He has two years left on his contract after this season, including $5 million, with $1 million guaranteed, for 2023.

