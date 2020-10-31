Bronco notes: Lindsay getting closer to clearing concussion protocols, playing Sunday

No. 1 WR Tim Patrick, however, is "definitely questionable." Broncos promote Cox to 53-man roster, activate Calitro from IR. Chiefs' Sorenson fined for Lindsay hit.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Although the Broncos postponed practice Friday, league sources tell 9News the team arranged to have running back Phillip Lindsay go through contact drills that day – a key component as part of the league’s concussion protocol.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said during his Zoom media conference Saturday that Lindsay has one more concussion test later in the day.

But it appears the running back is progressing towards playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High (2:05 p.m. MST kickoff).

Lindsay, the Broncos’ third-year running back, was having a terrific game last Sunday against Kansas City, rushing for 79 yards on nine carries. However, he received a helmet to helmet blast from Chiefs safety Daniel Sorenson late in the first half and didn’t return.

Sorenson was not flagged in the game, but on Saturday the league slapped him with a $20,000 fine for unnecessary roughness.

While there is no such thing as a mild concussion, Lindsay was feeling fine the next day and throughout the week, according to sources.

Cox promoted to 53-man roster

For fullback/tailback/special teamer Jeremy Cox, this promotion is a little more permanent. With fullback Andrew Beck aggravating his hamstring during practice Thursday, and with Cox burning his maximum two game-day elevations from the practice squad, the Broncos signed the undrafted second-year product from Old Dominion to their 53-man roster Saturday.

“I like him. I think he’s a good, young player who’s got potential,’’ Fangio said. “Obviously, he’s having to be thrown to the fire here with not much work, meaning shortened offseason and no preseason games. There’s isn’t a lot of times where he’s been out there in live situations, but we like his potential and where he’s at. I’m anxious to see him play.”

To make room for Cox on their roster, the Broncos are placing Beck on injured reserve, a source tells 9News.

Calitro activated

The Broncos were set to activate linebacker/special teamer Austin Calitro from injured reserve to their 53-man roster. Calitro suffered a strained hamstring in the Broncos’ third game of the season against Tampa Bay and missed the next three games.

Patrick very iffy

While it looks good for Lindsay to play, the status for top receiver Tim Patrick may be on the doubtful side of questionable. Patrick, who suffered a second-half hamstring injury against the Chiefs, practiced on a limited basis for the first time during the Broncos’ light practice Saturday.

Fangio said Patrick may work out before the game Sunday but added “he’s definitely questionable.”

As protection, the Broncos are expected to elevate either Fred Brown or Trinity Benson from their practice squad. Both receivers were among the team’s four protected practice squad players this week.

Virus concerns

Broncos offensive linemen have to be a little more concerned than other players about COVID-19 after their position coach Mike Munchak was played in the virus protocol and starting right guard Graham Glasgow tested position within the past five days.

“I’m sure they are concerned, that would be the natural thing to be,’’ Fangio said. “I think they have confidence in the system and the protocols and what we’re doing here to be OK with it all.”

Fangio said the virus and its potential impact on his team makes it hard to get a good, full night’s sleep.

“You get nervous every night,’’ he said. “Every day I wake up to a text or a voicemail from Greek (trainer Steve Antonopulos) because he gets the results from the testing people early in the morning. I believe at four a.m. or something like that and he always texts me or calls me with the results. So, that’s a daily operation right there.”

Bronco Bits

Fangio said Austin Schlottmann would start at right guard in place of the virus-stricken Glasgow against the Chargers. …

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris was flagged on the field, but not fined by the league for his unsportsmanlike penalty late in the game Sunday against the Chiefs.