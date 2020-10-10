Bronco notes: Lindsay returns from turf toe injury

Offensive tackle Jake Rodgers promoted with LeVante Bellamy going on IR. Fant is out while Lock questionable vs. New England.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Phillip Lindsay said he is 100 percent recovered from the turf toe injury that knocked him out the previous 3 ½ games of what has been to date a four-game Broncos season.

The injury will no doubt cost Lindsay a third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season as he has 24 yards at the quarter pole. He figures to be the 1B back to 1A Melvin Gordon on Monday night at New England.

Lindsay was asked to explain the “turf” toe injury.

“Turf toe can be a sprain in your toe to a tear in your toe,’’ he said in his first Zoom media interview since the opening week of the season. “If you’ve ever had turf toe, your toes pretty much balance everything. Walking, running, everything. Cutting. So when you don’t have your toes you can’t do anything.

“If you’ve ever had a sprained thumb, it would be the same thing. Only difference is you’re always walking on your feet. So it’s hard to heal that right away because you’re always walking. It takes time. It’s one of those where it needs time to heal.

“Now there’s different degrees of turf toe. You can have a sprain, a slight tear and if you have a bad tear, you’re down eight, nine weeks maybe even the season depending on how bad the tear is.’’

Rodgers promoted, Bellamy to IR

The Broncos called up veteran offensive tackle Jake Rodgers from their practice squad and placed him on their 53-man roster, per sources. To make room for Rodgers, the Broncos placed running back LeVante Bellamy on injured reserve.

Bellamy, an undrafted rookie, suffered a knee injury in practice this week. Rodgers was a game-day call-up from the practice squad last week against the Jets.

Fant out, Lock questionable

The Broncos final injury report for their game Monday at New England lists tight end Noah Fant (ankle), outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quad) and receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) as out.

Quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder), nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) and special teamer Joe Jones (knee) are questionable.

Jets fined combined $40,000 for hits on Rypien

In the Broncos’ 37-28 win last Thursday night at MetLife Stadium, the Jets had five unnecessary roughness or roughing the passer penalties. Three drew fines, all for hits on Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien.

The Jets’ Quinnen Williams was fined $15,000 for a second quarter roughing the passer penalty and another $10,000 for his fourth quarter facemask penalty on Rypien that kept the Broncos’ go-ahead drive alive.

The Jets’ Steve McLendon was also fined $15,000 for his end-of-game, roughing-the-passer penalty on Rypien.

The Broncos' Joe Jones was not fined for his unnecessary roughness penalty for making contact with a defenseless long snapper, although he did receive a candid response from special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

“He didn’t get enough depth coming across there,’’ McMahon said when asked if he agreed with the call. “It was 100 percent on Joe.”

Self-motivation

McMahon was asked about kicker Brandon McMahon getting hot after he angrily disagreed with coach Vic Fangio’s decision to not let him attempt a 65-yard field goal, which would have set an NFL record with a make, near the end of the first half of a December 1 game against the Chargers last year.

McManus is 15 of 17 in field goals and 17 of 17 in extra points since his temper tantrum, with his missed field goals from 57 and 58 yards. He’s made six field goals from beyond 50.

“When he comes out to practice, he wants to finish at 65 and 66, and I think it’s the right message to send because you really actually just send it to yourself,’’ McMahon said. “When any of us speak, we’re talking to ourselves and I think it’s great self-talk for him. He wants to go big and he wants to kick from deep. His Achilles has been 50+ yard kicks in his career and he’s attacking it and we really like it.”