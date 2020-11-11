Bronco notes: Lock submits ways for better first-half play

Defensive line coach Bill Kollar in COVID protocol for contact tracing. Jeudy has shoulder injury.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It’s always something in the NFL.

Slow starts. Can’t finish. Can’t run. Can’t stop the run. Special teams. Injuries. COVID.

In each of the Broncos’ previous two games, a trend has developed. They stink offensively in the first half to halfway through the third quarter. And they look really good, if not great from near the end of the third quarter through the fourth.

In particular, this is how quarterback Drew Lock’s play has trended. What can Lock do so he plays in the first half like he has in the second?

“Maybe just let things flow a little bit in the first half—just trust it, go with my reads, just calm it down in the first half,’’ Lock said in his weekly Zoom press conference. “We know that these first couple drives they’re going to throw some different things at us. It might not be exactly what we practiced against but if you stay calm and in your reads the guys around you will help make plays, too.’’

In the last two games, the Broncos have scored 6 points in the first half combined and 52 points in the second. Lock in his two first halves was 16 of 29 for 156 yards combined with no touchdowns or interceptions for a 70.5 passer rating. In his two second halves he was 35 of 60 for 405 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for a 92.7 rating.

“He’s going to have to deal with the ups and downs of the game and of the way people react to the game,’’ said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in his Zoom media call Wednesday. “I think he’s done well with it so far. He probably will get better at that as he goes through his career but overall, I think he’s done better.

“I think the key for him is just to keep practicing and keep playing. Like I said, we need him to play all these plays that we have left in this season so that he can improve. Game reps is the only way that you can continuously improve and the practice reps that go with it.”

The Broncos, 3-5 overall, play at Las Vegas against the 5-3 Raiders this Sunday. The Raiders’ issue is defense, particularly in their secondary where they rank 26th against the pass.

“We practice, we bust our assess during the week, we come out there on Sunday and the little plays weren’t happening for us,’’ said Lock, who is 7-5 in 12 career starts. “It was back-to-back weeks of that looking like that. So, we’re trying to make statements so that we can come out and not let that happen.”

Kollar in COVID protocol

Defensive line coach Bill Kollar was not at practice Wednesday as he was placed in the COVID protocol for contact tracing, a source told 9News. He has not tested positive. Kollar is in his 31st season as an NFL assistant and sixth with the Broncos. The Broncos were working through Kollar’s situation with NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills. There is a chance Kollar could return to practice Thursday.

Jeudy hurt

Rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy didn’t practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury. At this point it doesn’t appear he will miss the game Sunday against the Raiders.

Jeudy and Raiders’ rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III were teammates the previous three seasons at Alabama and were the first two receivers taken in the NFL Draft – Ruggs with the No. 12 overall pick and Jeudy at No. 15.

So far Jeudy has been the better of the two.

Player ..…. C ….… Y … TD

Jeudy ….. 30 … 484 .… 2

Ruggs ….. 10 … 220 .… 1

And Jeudy’s two best games were his last two when he combined for 11 catches for 198 yards.

Bronco Bits

Right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, on injured reserve since suffering a fractured shin bone in game 3 against Tampa Bay, has been designated to return. Wilkinson started working on the side last week and practiced Wednesday. With his right tackle replacement Demar Dotson missing practice with groin and hand injuries, Wilkinson’s return is well-timed. …

Cornerback A.J. Bouye cleared concussion protocol. He was back practicing Wednesday as was the Broncos’ other starting corner, Bryce Callahan, who missed the previous game with an ankle injury. …

Starting right guard Graham Glasgow practiced Wednesday for the first time since he tested COVID positive 12 days earlier. …

Returner Diontae Spencer, who missed the previous three games with a shoulder injury, was back practicing Wednesday. ...