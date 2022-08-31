Bronco notes: 11th cut much easier for Purcell than first 10

Virgil's roster spot came from the second half of preseason. Cleveland overcomes a fractured throat. Bailey is a practice squad vet.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mike Purcell was hanging out in an otherwise mostly empty Broncos locker room Tuesday when he got a request that brought a leap to his heart.

Purcell may be 6-foot-3, 318 pounds but when you’ve been cut 10 times and Tuesday was cut day, even the biggest and strongest of men can get scared.

“I walked in here, scouts are here, everybody else is going about their day and, “Hey, George wants to talk to ya.’’’ Purcell said at his locker before practice Wednesday. “About what?’’’

George is George Paton, the Broncos’ general manager. The guy who sets the 53-man roster by first calling in more than 20 players into his office to cut them.

“I went into his office and he said we need a favor,’’ Purcell said. “There’s some sort of maneuver with the roster here and there. When he explained the whole thing, I had no problem with it.”

Purcell and veteran tight end Eric Tomlinson were released for one day, and one day only, so rookie tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia could stay on the 53-man roster Tuesday. And then on Wednesday, Dulcich and Ojemudia were transferred to “short-term” injured reserve (IR) where they can stay for as little as four weeks. Had they been placed on IR Tuesday, Dulcich and Ojemudia would have been sidelined for the year.

Their injuries are significant but not season-enders. And so after Dulcich and Ojemudia were transferred to short-term IR, Purcell was signed back to his $3.57 million deal this year while Tomlinson got his $1.45 million. Tomlinson went through the same release-and-re-sign exercise last year with the Baltimore Ravens. Purcell and Tomlinson were picked because as vested vets, they are not subject to waivers where they could have been claimed. All they needed was Paton’s promise.

For Purcell, it was a personal achievement to make the roster this year because his money was no longer guaranteed. Older players who don’t have guaranteed money are always vulnerable, but Purcell persevered.

“I may be old but still kicking,’’ he said. “So I’m not too old.”

The Josh Johnson of defensive linemen, Purcell got his big break thanks to former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, but this year Fangio is gone and Purcell plays on at 31 years old.

“I think it’s that chip that always stays on my shoulder,’’ Purcell said. “I feel like I’m an underrated player throughout high school, college -- undrafted as the pros, cut 10 times and now technically 11 – nothing’s going to stop me. I love this game too much.”

The 11th cut was much easier to take than the first 10.

“I guess in a way I didn’t really feel it,’’ he said. “I knew I wasn’t going to go anywhere. If you wanted to look at it that I could have gone somewhere else … but I didn’t want to be anywhere else. I want to be here. I’m looking forward to what this team has to offer.”

The unexpected

It’s not that undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil came from nowhere to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster. But he did come from the second half of preseason games where ordinarily only the bottom of the roster players get action.

A receiver from relatively small program Appalachian State, Virgil had 9 catches for 180 yards – an impressive 20.0 yards per catch – in three preseason games. Not one catch came in the first half. He couldn’t because he didn’t play in the first half. He played against third stringers in the second half. But still won a place on the Broncos’ 53-man roster.

“I don’t think I was so surprised,’’ Virgil said. “I put in the work and I knew I made plays. It was just up to everybody upstairs to make the decision. I was definitely thankful for it.’’

Virgil flat out won a roster spot because of his speed. Well, not just speed.

“Speed is worthless if you just run up the field and not make the catch,’’ he said.

Indeed, Virgil made multiple contested catches downfield during the preseason.

Cleveland ready

Turns out, receiver Tyrie Cleveland missed most of training camp because of a fracture somewhere near the Adam’s apple area of his throat. A helmet from a teammate accidently slammed into it during an 11 on 11 play, causing the damage.

“I took a helmet to the throat, had a little small fracture,’’ Cleveland said. “It was a freak accident. The trainer said he hadn’t seen anything like it. I’m fine now. Ready to go.”

Cleveland practiced Wednesday for the first time since the injury. He knew he made the 53-man roster in no small part because of the influence of special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes.

“I know my role now, my role is to contribute on special teams,’’ Cleveland said. “Offense, if they need me, I’ll be there and contribute in that area. But my main thing is special teams. I’ll do whatever they need to help the guys win.”

Four’s the charm

For a fourth consecutive year, offensive tackle-guard Quinn Bailey is starting the season on the Broncos’ practice squad. Why not? There are worse ways to make a living.

“I love it here, my wife and I have moved here,’’ said the soft-spoken, 6-foot-6, 315-pound Bailey, who makes a prorated practice-squad salary of $207,000. “We both love living here and I love the team. If I have a chance to play here, I’m going to take it.”

Bailey has been called up on the active roster for six games over the previous three seasons, including four last year. Primarily an offensive tackle his first three seasons, Bailey played a lot of guard during training camp and the preseason. Versatility can’t hurt.

“You’ve got to keep believing you are getting closer (to full-time 53-man roster),’’ Bailey said.