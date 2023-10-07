Bronco notes: Sean Payton focus on win No. 2, not Hackett

Safety P.J. Locke and pass rusher Frank Clark are "ready" to play.

DENVER — After initially providing scintillating fodder for the New York tabloid and Denver sports talk radio wars, Sean Payton did his best to not feed the beast this week.

Payton insulted former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the New York Jets during an interview in August with USA TODAY. Two days later, Payton said he regretted his remarks. Needed a filter.

Hackett, who is now offensive coordinator of the New York Jets, who happen to play the Broncos this Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, said during his press conference Thursday he never heard from Payton on the matter.

Some Jets, including former Broncos’ offensive lineman Connor McGovern, have stuck up for Hackett in recent days.

As he was getting asked once more about the Hackett/Jets ordeal Friday, Payton cut off the question and said: “Yeah, listen, respectfully, I feel like I’ve addressed it. Robert (Saleh, the Jets’ head coach) did a great job talking about it. Here’s the thing, we’ve got two teams focused on getting their second win. And I think that’s where our focus has been.”

The 1-3 Payton Broncos host the 1-3 Hackett Jets this Sunday with kickoff at 2:25 p.m.

Locke ready

Once the Randy Gregory trade to San Francisco officially goes through, the Broncos will have an open spot on their 53-man roster. It could be filled by activating backup safety P.J. Locke from injured reserve.

“I’m ready,’’ Locke said.

Indeed, Locke seems to have already overcome the toe injury that landed him on IR as he was a full participant in practice this week. Locke suffered the injury during a training camp practice prior to the Broncos’ second preseason game at San Francisco.

Players coming off IR receive up to 21 days of practice before they are activated on the active roster. Locke is ready to play against the Jets even though he’s only had one week of practice since mid-August?

“I’m ready,’’ he repeated.

Clark ready

Starting safety Justin Simmons and starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell are also playing against the Jets after they missed last week’s game in Chicago because of groin issues.

Edge rusher Frank Clark, as he predicted last week, is also set to play against the Jets after he missed the previous three games because of a groin/hip issue.

“That is the goal,’’ Clark said. “I’ve got two days before game time so just trying to finalize some of the prep. I’ve got to make sure I’ve got good standing with my feet on the ground. I was happy to get out there this week. There’s some good signs I could be ready to go this weekend but that’s up to the coaches. I personally am ready.”

Javonte, Purcell questionable

Running back Javonte Williams was a full participant in practice Friday yet is listed as questionable for the game against the Jets. Nose tackle Mike Purcell was limited this week with a rib injury and is also questionable.

