Bronco notes: Besides special teams, eight rookies help balance payroll

Johnson gets sound advice from dad. Raiders Week means focus on Jacobs, Crosby.

DENVER — For now, youth lies at the back end of the roster.

“The art of the 53 is sometimes protecting the most vulnerable or the assets you think would be claimed or signed,’’ Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton said last week.

There are eight rookies on the Broncos’ 53-man roster, the same number as the Chargers. The Chiefs and Raiders each have 9 rookies. The Packers have a whopping 15 rookies; Tampa Bay has 13.

The Bills only have three rookies.

Rookies not only fill special team spots, but they also help balance a team’s payroll. The Bills with the least amount of rookies have the NFL’s largest cash payroll at $288.9 million. The Packers with the most rookies are 31st in cash payroll with $187.5 million. (The Broncos are 9th with a cash payroll of $262.4 million).

The Broncos’ eight rookies are center Alex Forsyth, safety JL Skinner, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, tight end Nate Adkins, inside linebacker Drew Sanders, cornerback Riley Moss, running back Jaleel McLaughlin and receiver Marvin Mims Jr. A ninth rookie, offensive tackle Alex Palczewski, was moved to short-term injured reserve (IR) a day after he made the season-opening 53.

Mims and Sanders, the team’s first two draft picks in the late-second, and early-third rounds, respectively, will get the most playing time. McLaughlin as the No. 3 running back may get a package of plays here and there. Moss figures to miss a game or two as he recovers from core muscle surgery.

Incoom, Adkins, Skinner and Forsyth will primarily be used for special teams, providing they’re active on the game-day roster.

Other new guys

Besides the rookies, four other Broncos made the season-opening roster for the first time: Offensive tackle-guard Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, receiver Brandon Johnson and cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian.

Bailey made it for the first time while beginning his fifth season. He spent most of his first four years on the Broncos’ practice squads before getting his first NFL start in the final game last season against the Chargers. Garcia spent most of his rookie year last season on the Rams’ practice squad before the Broncos signed him away in December. McMillian spent the first 16 games of his rookie year on the Broncos’ practice squad before he, too, was called up to start the final game against the Chargers.

Johnson was going to make the Broncos’ season-opening roster as a rookie last year but suffered a high ankle sprain in the final preseason game. When he made it this time, he talked to his dad, former baseball All-Star catcher Charles Johnson.

“Every day,’’ Johnson said. “I’m on the phone with my parents every day, especially my dad.”

What did Dad have to say about Johnson making the 53?

“The work is just now starting,’’ Johnson said. “It’s hard enough to make the team but it’s harder to stay. Stay on your Ps and Qs.”

Raiders Week means Jacobs, Crosby

In seven career games against the Broncos, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has rushed for 85, 112, 89, 53, 129, 144 and 109 yards – 103 per game -- with 9 combined touchdowns. The Raiders are 7-0 in his seven games against Denver.

Raiders’ edge rushers Maxx Crosby in his last seven games against the Broncos has 1.5, 1.0, 1.0, 3.0, 1.0, 2.0, 2.0 sacks – 11.5 total. The Raiders have gone 6-1 in those games, winning the last six.

Sean Payton’s first game plan as Broncos head coach figures to include details on how to stop Jacobs and Crosby.