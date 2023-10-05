Bronco notes: Sauce and Surtain to (not really) meet Sunday

Jaleel McLaughlin ready for more. Gregory move partly a 'fit' issue and Dixon seeks consistency.

DENVER — The NFL’s two best cornerbacks from last season will not meet Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

OK, so maybe, the Broncos’ third-year cornerback Pat Surtain II and the Jets’ second-year corner Sauce Gardner will exchange pleasantries before and after the game.

“We talked some at the Pro Bowl,’’ Surtain said Thursday. “We communicate sometimes on the phone, through social media.”

But otherwise, Sauce and Surtain won’t be on the field at the same time.

“I know the media will try to make it a rivalry but in general, we cool,’’ Surtain said. “There ain’t no rivalry going on.”

Surtain has heard about his natural comparisons to Gardner, but it’s not like it causes his slow heartbeat to skip.

“That’s the word that’s going around, me and him,’’ Surtain said. “But I don’t try to get too much involved in that. I’m just focused on winning this game. This is a big game for us and for us to create momentum, this is a big game for us.”

The matchup won’t be Surtain vs. Gardner but Surtain vs. Garrett Wilson.

“He’s a playmaker,’’ Surtain said about the Jets’ top receiver. “He’s their guy. Their No. 1 go-to target. What I’ve seen they move him around a lot. Specifically in positions for him to make plays. He’s very good after the catch and he’s a big playmaker for their team.”

>>Watch video above: Bronco notes: Clark goes down as Jeudy returns

More Jaleel!

Javonte Williams returned to practice Thursday after missing the session Wednesday to rest his quad/hip injury. But with all due respect to Williams and No. 2 back Samaje Perine, the running back Broncos fans want to see more of is undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin.

Had “The Human Joystick” not already been applied to former Chiefs returner Dante Hall, the moniker would have fit McLaughlin. What should encourage Broncos fans is Denver’s coaches also seem convinced McLaughlin is ready for more after he gained 73 yards rushing, 32 yards receiving and delivered an electrifying catch-and-run touchdown from just 16 snaps last week in a win against the Bears.

“He’s been impressive since day 1,’’ said offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. “We’ll continue to work those guys – they all have their value, things they do well. He’s so consistent doing what he does well. Yeah, I think you’ll continue to see him getting worked in.

“We only had 48 plays this last game so everyone feels underused when you have a low play count like that. But, I think we’ll continue to see him getting worked in and getting more exposure.”

The Gregory move

Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph indicated there’s a decision to move on from a player like Randy Gregory, who has $10.89 million left to be paid on his contract, it’s made by the organization’s superior. That would be owner Greg Penner, head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton.

“That’s not my call,’’ Joseph said. “I love Randy as a player but it’s a production business and it was a team decision. Obviously, Randy’s a good football player but sometimes it’s not a good fit. It’s a fit thing in this league and it was probably good for both parties to separate.”

The Dixon Line

The Broncos have the league’s best returner in Marvin Mims Jr., whose 35.2 kickoff and 35.0 punt averages are No. 1 in both categories. So great stuff there. And after a rough first game, kicker Wil Lutz is now making game-winning, 51-yard field goals, so all good there.

Broncos punter Riley Dixon, though, has yet to find his groove. Dixon ranks 20th in the league in net punting (40.3) and 26th in gross punting (43.6).

“I think there’s some meat (left) on the bone there and he’d be the first to tell you that,’’ said Ben Kotwica, the Broncos’ special teams coordinator. “He’s hit some good balls. We’d like to have a little higher level of consistency. But he’s a veteran guy and there’s a lot of games left.

“The cool thing is you see him work at it. You see it in practice. And now we’re just waiting for that to transcend more to game day.”