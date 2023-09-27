Bronco notes: Simmons believes in coach Joseph

Team mood much improved Wednesday as players move on to preparing for Chicago. Tre'Quan Smith visits Broncos. Jewell, Purcell, Jeudy injury updates

DENVER — Justin Simmons is back, ready or not.

“I feel a lot better, yeah,’’ said Simmons, the Broncos’ star safety who has been battling a groin issue since the second week of training camp.

Simmons’ value became evident through his absence last Sunday. He missed the game because of his groin injury and the Denver defense allowed 70 points. Not that he alone could have prevented the Miami onslaught. But his intangibles of football IQ, awareness and preparation no doubt could have enabled the Denver defense to make a few more stops, and permit fewer yards than the NFL record 726 allowed.

Simmons is also ready to help take some heat off Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

The veteran second-team All Pro was asked point blank during his press conference Wednesday if he believed in Joseph as a defensive coordinator. Simmons was initially testy to the question but then delivered a comprehensive answer that went on for more than 100 seconds.

“Have I see the group rally behind … ?’’ Simmons said before the questioner began to rephrase. “What are you trying to get from that question I guess is what I’m trying to ask? I think that question is trying to pin a certain narrative against the defense and whatever people thinks is being called and with coach Joseph.

“And the moral of the story is, you go watch that film and there are numerous amounts of things obviously that went wrong. But in no way, shape or form does that ever come down to one person. I feel responsible even though I wasn’t playing. I feel personally responsible for a bunch of different things. I’m not going to get into the details about it. I know Kareem feels the same way as a leader. There’s other guys that feel the same way as leaders.

“That’s just not the standard that we hold ourselves to. I’m not up here throwing a fit and cussing and showing a bunch of emotion but it hurt. And that was embarrassing to be a part of. By no means does that fall under the spectrum of just one person, though.

“Coach Joseph, I believe in him. I believe in the staff. I believe in the players that we have in the room. And one game does not minimize or maximize what a selective group that (we’re) made of.

“Life is all about adversity and it’s not how you handle that adversity in the moment -- it’s how you respond to it. And so we have a great opportunity as a unit to respond on Sunday and that’s with the Chicago Bears.”

Mood

From coach Sean Payton to the eternal optimist Russell Wilson to virtually every player in the locker room, the Broncos were in far better spirits Wednesday after they practiced and watched film in preparation of playing the Bears in Chicago this Sunday afternoon than they were Monday when they were forced to rewatch film of their 70-20 debacle in Miami.

“You have to be professional about things,’’ said right tackle Mike McGlinchey. “Sometimes football hands you a lot of humility. And that certainly happened on Sunday but you take that as a learning lesson. You take that as an opportunity to grow and find out what you’re made of.”

The turnaround starts Tuesday, McGlinchey said.

“After you watch all the film on Monday, you kind of get it out of your system,’’ he said. “You learn, you take the coaching points and do what you need to do to get better. And then you enjoy your off day, you get your mind away from it a little bit as best as you can.

“Obviously, in our profession it’s hard to take your mind completely off of it. The best way for me to get over something is by watching your next game, your next opponent and put your focus where things can be important to you. I’ve always operated under: Energy flows where focus goes. Right? Is that the saying? So the focus needs to be on the next job.”

Tre’Quan visit

Former Saints receiver Tre’Quan Smith is visiting the Broncos and his former coach Payton on Wednesday night and Thursday, a source told 9NEWS. Smith, 27, was a third-round draft pick out of Central Florida by the Saints in 2018. He played five seasons in New Orleans, including four when Payton was the team’s head coach.

Smith in 2020 and 2021 combined for 66 catches, 825 yards and 7 touchdowns. Speed is his game and the Broncos could always use more of that, especially after struggling to keep up with the track-like Dolphins.

Smith will visit with Payton and take a physical although whether he signs with the team is to be determined.

Josey, Jeudy, Purcell, Clark update

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell didn’t practice Wednesday because of a groin issue suffered early in the second quarter of the Broncos’ loss to Miami. (The score was a manageable 14-7 at the time of Jewell’s departure). However, Jewell did rehab on a side field with other injured players and he has not been counted out for the game this Sunday at Chicago.

Nose tackle Mike Purcell, who struggled through an ankle injury last week, didn’t practice because of a rib injury Wednesday. Edge rusher Frank Clark was also on the rehab field after missing the past two games because of a hip injury.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy was a limited practice participant because of a knee issue.

Locke, Palczewski nearing return

Next week, Broncos backup safety P.J. Locke and rookie offensive tackle Alex Palczewski are eligible to start practicing after spending the first four weeks on injured reserve. Tight end Greg Dulcich won’t be eligible to return from his hamstring injury until after the Jets’ game next week. Veteran nickelback K’Waun Williams is not expected back from ankle surgery for a couple more weeks.

Then there’s outside linebacker Baron Browning who has been out since May following knee surgery.