ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Courtland Sutton had finished a weight-lifting session Thursday when he felt some minor discomfort in his ribs, a source told 9NEWS.

As a precaution, the second-year receiver didn’t participate in the team’s practice Thursday, although he is expected to be fine for the Broncos’ game Sunday at Green Bay.

Sutton has 11 catches for 160 yards through the Broncos’ first two games.

Von offers no excuses

Broncos coach Vic Fangio has primarily credited the opposing game plans – quick throws by Derek Carr in the opener; an unusual run-heavy attack by the Bears – for the Broncos going sackless through the first two games.

Von Miller, the Broncos’ best pass rusher the previous eight years, said no matter what the opposing offense is doing, he needs to get sacks, anyway.

“I feel like every week they're going to gameplan against you, right?’’ Miller said. “It's not like you're going to fly under the radar and like, OK, let's pick somebody else to gameplan against this week.’ It's going to be the same thing every week, we've just got to find a way to get there.

“These slumps, they come. I haven't had one at the beginning of the season like this before, though. But they come and you just got to fight through the difficulties.”

He’s right. He’s never gone longer than one game without a sack to start a season. He had 4.0 sacks through two games in 2016 and 2018.

Fangio was asked if he senses Miller is frustrated with his start.

“I’m sure he is,’’ Fangio said. “I’m sure he lets you guys and everybody else and himself get into his head a little bit, but I’ve talked to him about that. Hopefully, he listens to me more than the thousands of others.”

