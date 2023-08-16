Bronco notes: Wilson confidence continues to grow

Running back Washington added. Trivia. Joseph high on Sanders but wants better tackling from entire defensive group.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Confidence is a feeling but not (physically) felt. It’s a belief, a trust, a faith, none of which can be seen.

But you know when it’s there. And it’s been there this week for Russell Wilson.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton sent the quarterback Wilson and the starting offense back on the field for a confidence-building fourth series last Friday in a preseason game at Arizona.

And that’s exactly what happened. Wilson finished his fourth series with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, and in the three training camp practices since, he has thrown the ball with authority, decisiveness, accuracy -- and touch, as was featured during his back-shoulder pass to Courtland Sutton that opened the 11 on 11 team period Wednesday. Wilson also ripped a touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman, who made a superb one-handed catch in the end zone during a red-zone team period.

In short, Wilson seems to be playing with confidence again.

“My confidence doesn’t waver much,’’ Wilson said with a smile following practice beneath a hot mid-August sun Wednesday. “But I think every day you learn a little bit more. You learn a little bit more about who we are, what we’re trying to do as a team. It’s all coming together. The picture’s all coming together. It takes time to paint a beautiful picture sometimes, and we’re doing that, all as one.’’

Wilson finished 7 of 13 for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos’ preseason opener at Arizona – 3 of 4 with a drop for 44 yards and a score in that fourth and final series. He will play again in the second preseason game Saturday (6:30 p.m. kickoff, 9NEWS) against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Trivia

When John Elway retired as quarterback following the 1998 season, he ranked No. 3 all-time with 300 career touchdown passes. Who were the two quarterbacks who had more career TD passes at the time of Elway’s retirement?

(Read on for answer.)

Broncos add running back

With No. 3 running back Tyler Badie not practicing Wednesday and limping off the field after observing, the Broncos added insurance Wednesday by signing veteran Dwayne Washington. A backup running back and special teams player, Washington is an eight-year player who played four of his five seasons in New Orleans for Payton.

Washington won a running back workout audition Wednesday that also featured former 49er Ronald Awatt and former Charger Larry Rountree III.

To make room for Washington, the Broncos waived/injured defensive tackle Forrest Merrill, who was just signed last week but suffered an injury during the preseason game Friday night in Arizona.

Better tackling emphasized

The first-team Denver defense didn’t allow any points in the preseason opener against the Cardinals, but it did allow three first downs in two series. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph wants to see improvement in two areas for the next preseason test against the 49ers.

“I think our tackling wasn’t great in that game,’’ Joseph said. “There was a lot of leaky yardage. Our third downs were too short—two, three, four and five [yards]. That’s not good enough. On contact, they were pushing for two or three more yards, so improved tackling.

“That will be a focus, obviously, and winning more third downs. We lost half of our third downs. That’s not good enough. Those two areas are areas you have to do well on defense to be good. That will be the focus on Saturday night.”

Special Sanders

Joseph said rookie inside linebacker Drew Sanders will have a package of plays during the regular season that he’s not going to show during the preseason.

“He makes a play a day that no one else can make,’’ Joseph said. “His talent is obvious. It’s just time on task is needed.”

Dan Marino and Fran Tarkenton. Marino, who broke into the NFL in the same 1983 season as Elway, had 408 career touchdown passes at the time of Elway’s retirement, played one more season in 1999 and finished with 420 touchdown passes. Tarkenton threw for 342 touchdowns.

Elway now ranks 14th on the NFL’s all-time touchdown pass list.