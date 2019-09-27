ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If Friday's practice is the truest indicator of who will play on Sunday, it looks good for the Broncos’ Derek Wolfe, Josey Jewell, Andy Janovich and Joe Jones.

The playing prospects were a little more grim for Broncos safety/slot corner Kareem Jackson or Jacksonville’s disgruntled star Jalen Ramsey.

All of the above are officially listed as questionable on the final injury report for the game Sunday between the Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High (kickoff at 2:25 p.m.)

Wolfe, the Broncos’ starting defensive end who is dealing with a high ankle sprain, practiced Thursday and Friday on a limited basis. The coaches and trainers will determine how he practiced before making a final decision on his playing status.

Jewell didn’t practice until Friday but he was moving around well. He said he feels good and is ready to play Sunday.

Janovich and Jones prepared all week to make their 2019 debuts against the Jaguars. Janovich has been out since the second preseason game on August 8 with a partially-torn pectoral muscle and Jones has been down since the Hall of Fame Game on August 1 with partially torn triceps.

Broncos special teams are about to get rich.

“We’ve got to go play,’’ said Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. “They’ve got a great coordinator on the other side. Joe (DeCamillis) is a great coach and they’ve got great players. We’ve got to go play and execute. They’ve got good players, we’ve got to go play well.”

DeCamillis is the former Broncos’ special teams coordinator whose dad Tony will be selling Italian sausage sandwiches behind the south stands Sunday.

Ramsay is the Jaguars’ star cornerback who has been staying away from the team all week under various stated reasons in hopes of forcing a trade.

If he doesn’t play, he will be replaced by Tre Herndon, a second-year, undrafted player from Vanderbilt with one career NFL start.

Winfree fine reduced

Upon appeal, Broncos rookie receiver Juwann Winfree had his fine for “lowering his helmet” reduced from $28,075 to $7,279.

Winfree’s reps were still disappointed as he made a fine tackle below the waist on a punt returner that was applauded by his teammates and not penalized by the referees.

The $7,279 fine is a financial blow for a sixth-round rookie as it represents 25 percent of Winfree’s week 1 salary.

Pass interference review

There was a clear pass interference penalty that should have been called against the Eagles on Thursday night. The Packers challenged but the pooh-bahs in New York didn’t overturn.

“There’s obviously some disconnection there,’’ said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. “I’m not surprised about it because the whole meeting at the league meetings when all this was started was dysfunctional, so it doesn’t surprise me.”

The league’s competition committee, which includes Broncos’ general manager John Elway, initially rejected pass interference review, but commissioner Roger Goodell and Saints head coach Sean Payton railroaded it through at the last minute.

“John’s as frustrated with it as anybody else,’’ Fangio said.

Not automatic

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus made every kick from inside 50 yards last year – 18 of 18 on field goals and 35 of 35 extra points.

But he’s missed an extra point in each of the last two games – although his miss from 38 yards out against the Bears didn’t as the Bears jumped offside.

“It’s something that needs to be fixed now. Period,’’ McMahon said. “He’s going to fix — it’s fixed. I’m going to say that, fixed.”