Broncos 2nd and 3rd round draft preview

Cornerback and center are needs, along with inside linebacker. Broncos could also use one more receiver and a developmental offensive tackle.

DENVER — Bring on Day 2, where drafts are made. And ruined.

The second round is considered the value round. The round where NFL teams often get the best player, dollar for dollar. Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos’ first round pick, can expect a signing bonus of about $9 million. The Broncos’ No. 46 overall pick Friday in the second round will get a signing bonus closer to $3 million.

Cornerback, center and possibly inside linebacker figure to be among the targets the Broncos consider for rounds 2 and 3 in the NFL Draft that will be held Friday. (A No. 4 QB and No. 4 or 5 running back figure to come from the undrafted free agent group after the draft is completed Saturday).

Besides the No. 46 pick in the second, the Broncos also have selections No. 77, 83 and 95 in the third round on Friday.

And there is still some speed at receiver if the Broncos want to add to Jeudy.

Here is a group of players from which the Broncos may select on Friday:

Cornerbacks

Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Bryce Hall, Virginia

Center

Matt Hennessey, Temple

Guard

Shane Lemieux, Oregon

Inside linebacker

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Josh Uche, Michigan

Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Offensive tackle

Joshua Jones, Houston

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Receiver

Michael Pittman, USC

KJ Hamler, Penn State

John Hightower, Boise State