Broncos 2nd and 3rd round draft preview

DENVER — Bring on Day 2, where drafts are made. And ruined.
The second round is considered the value round. The round where NFL teams often get the best player, dollar for dollar. Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos’ first round pick, can expect a signing bonus of about $9 million. The Broncos’ No. 46 overall pick Friday in the second round will get a signing bonus closer to $3 million.
Cornerback, center and possibly inside linebacker figure to be among the targets the Broncos consider for rounds 2 and 3 in the NFL Draft that will be held Friday. (A No. 4 QB and No. 4 or 5 running back figure to come from the undrafted free agent group after the draft is completed Saturday).
Besides the No. 46 pick in the second, the Broncos also have selections No. 77, 83 and 95 in the third round on Friday.
And there is still some speed at receiver if the Broncos want to add to Jeudy.
Here is a group of players from which the Broncos may select on Friday:
Cornerbacks
Jaylon Johnson, Utah
Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Bryce Hall, Virginia
Center
Matt Hennessey, Temple
Guard
Shane Lemieux, Oregon
Inside linebacker
Zack Baun, Wisconsin
Josh Uche, Michigan
Logan Wilson, Wyoming
Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Offensive tackle
Joshua Jones, Houston
Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
Receiver
Michael Pittman, USC
KJ Hamler, Penn State
John Hightower, Boise State
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports