No gimmicks, just money up front: Broncos have 4th-highest paid starting offensive line

Quinn "Don't Call Me Belly" Meinerz doesn't want a nickname. He just wants to block.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Let’s get one thing straight about the Broncos’ right guard. You can call him Quinn. You can call him Meinerz. You can call him real good.

But do not call him The Belly.

“Uh, ok, well it’s going on year three,’’ said Meinerz, a celebrated third-round draft pick in 2021. “I wish we would stop talking about 'The Belly.' I’m just kind of doing my own thing. I appreciate the question. But I’m just trying to play football and get better. I’m sorry.”

Video above: Mike Klis weighs in on Broncos training camp

Don’t you love offensive linemen? They’re the guys who are truly in it to win. Not fame. Not their brand. Coming out of Division III Wisconsin Whitewater, Meinerz had a chance to cash in on his The Belly trademark. Nope. He just wants to block.

The hope for the Broncos is their offensive line as a whole will be one everyone will love. The team sure did invest in it. The Broncos’ starting five – from left to right, Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Meinerz and Mike McGlinchey – has the NFL’s 4th-highest offensive line cash payroll at $52.8 million. Only the Texans ($69.8 million), Falcons ($66.5 million) and Bengals ($58.3 million) will draw larger collective paychecks among the front five.

So far in training camp, the Broncos’ front has had trouble blocking Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto at times. And Russell Wilson’s passes have been batted around some. But it’s early.

“I like where it’s at,’’ said Broncos head coach Sean Payton. “Yeah. I like where it’s at a lot.”

Belly up Broncos Country. Denver just may have an offensive line to be proud of this year.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.