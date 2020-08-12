Broncos A.J. Bouye faces suspension

Starting cornerback could get docked up to six games for violating the league's performance enhancing policy.

DENVER — Broncos starting cornerback A.J. Bouye is facing a suspension possibly up to six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancement policy, sources told 9NEWS.

Bouye has already held his appeal with league and union officials and also an independent arbiter. He is now awaiting the ruling from the independent party. Sources told 9NEWS Bouye received the performance-enhancing supplement from the same medical professional that led to Houston receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby getting suspended for six games last week.

Fuller wrote in a statement: “Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.”

Bouye, who played his first four NFL seasons with the Houston Texans, was acquired from Jacksonville this offseason in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. He is making $13.4 million this year and also has a non-guaranteed $13.5 million due in 2021, although the Broncos are not expected to go through with that salary.

He suffered a dislocated shoulder injury in the first half of the Broncos’ season-opening game against Tennessee and missed five games. His play has improved with each game upon his return.

It’s unclear when Bouye will learn of the ruling but when the decision comes down the Broncos will have its top 3 cornerbacks wiped out. Bryce Callahan is out at least two more games with a foot injury and rookie Essang Bassey is finished for the season with a knee injury.