As if they didn't have enough problems, Broncos and Bears to meet without key defensive players

Simmons is a concern after he didn't practice Friday. Jewell, Clark and Purcell will not play.

DENVER — And the weak get weaker.

The Broncos and Bears, who will each bring 0-3 records into their game Sunday (11 a.m. MDT kickoff) at Chicago’s Soldier Field, will also meet without some of their key players.

While the Broncos will play without starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell (groin/hip), top nose tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) and outside linebacker Frank Clark (groin/abductor), their absence was not unexpected given their lack of practice participation this week.

The surprise, and notable concern, is starting safety Justin Simmons practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, but did not practice Friday. Simmons, who has been bothered for nearly two months by a groin issue, is listed as questionable for the game Sunday. Simmons missed the 70-20 debacle in Miami last week because of the groin issue, but the Broncos had hoped, even were counting on, Simmons playing Sunday in Chicago.

However, it’s possible Simmons was still feeling discomfort in the groin/hip area after his two limited practices. He was working out on a side field with other injured players Friday.

The Bears aren’t about to feel sorry for the Broncos. The Bears have three defensive backs – starting safety Eddie Jackson, starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and part-time corner Terell Smith – ruled out of the game because of injuries, and another corner, Kyler Gordon, is on short-term injured reserve.

The secondary hits coupled with the Bears having just one sack through three games this season would seem to create an opportunity for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his four-man receiver corps of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Johnson and rookie Marvin Mims Jr.