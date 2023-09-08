Bronco notes: Bolles, McGlinchey excited for challenge that is Maxx Crosby

Kareem Jackson is not done. Jeudy questionable.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Regarding Maxx Crosby, let’s go to the left and right tackles.

“Maxx Crosby?’’ said Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles. “I’ve been asked that question this week. Great player. Talented. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s one of the best in the league, for sure.”

Fully healthy after missing most of last season with a fractured lower leg that required surgery, Bolles says he looks forward to the challenge that Crosby, the Raiders’ dominant pass rusher, will present Sunday afternoon when Las Vegas visits the Broncos in the season opener at Empower Field at Mile High.

“Of course, you want to go against the best guys in the league,’’ Bolles said. “I’ve gone against him since (2019). We have a good little rivalry. A healthy rivalry for sure. Well, I don’t know if it’s healthy but it is after the game.”

In the last seven games, Crosby has at least one sack in each, 11.5 total. Don’t blame Bolles for most of that damage, though. Like Von Miller and so many other sack masters of the past decade or so, Crosby prefers to come off the left defensive edge, or across from the offensive right tackle.

“I would say like 95 percent of the time,’’ said Mike McGlinchey, the Broncos’ new right tackle.

Told Crosby has had his way against the Broncos, McGlinchey said: “Well he’s good against everybody. It’s not just the Broncos. Maxx is an incredible player. Excited for the opportunity to compete against him. And certainly got my work cut out for me this weekend. But it’s a great opportunity. And it’s something that obviously I signed up for coming to Denver and coming into his division. And something I’m excited about. You want to play against the best. You want to be able to test yourself against the best in the world. That’s what the NFL is all about. And certainly excited to get that chance.”

Kareem ignores those who doubt

For the past three years, Broncos management has been slow on the take with their own veteran safety Kareem Jackson. Free agency went through the first phase, the second phase, and this year the third phase before the Broncos re-signed Jackson on another one-year contract, this time with very little guarantee going into training camp and the preseason.

And yet for a 14th season, fifth with the Broncos, the 35-year-old Jackson seems to have earned his way toward getting introduced when the starting lineups are announced either this week against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High or next week against Washington, depending on which side of the ball head coach Sean Payton decides to honor.

Much as they threatened to every March and April and into May, the Broncos nor the NFL can rid of Kareem Jackson quite yet.

“They can’t,’’ Jackson said. “They can try all they want. I’ll be done when I say I’m done.”

Ultimately, Jackson didn’t need guaranteed dollars to bet on himself and return to Denver.

“All along we knew he was someone who was important to this team,’’ Payton said. “I can tell you exactly the events leading up to it. He’s getting close (to returning on a one-year, $2.67 million deal). A group of us went to Florida to attend Justin (Simmons’) father’s funeral. Including Kareem and then afterwards we were back at the Grove XXIII, a golf course there that Michael Jordan owns, having lunch. And (Jackson) told George (Paton, the Broncos’ general manager) he was coming.

“And I made the mistake, I told Kareem go into the gift shop and pick up some items, stuff that’s not sold in stores. And I want you to envision a picture of Kareem with four shopping bags (spreads out his arms) like it was Black Friday.

“But I think the communication process was good like it needs to be and I’m glad he’s back.”

Jeudy questionable

The Broncos officially listed receiver Jerry Jeudy as questionable with his hamstring injury for the game Sunday against the Raiders. Jeudy practiced again Friday and looked again, although he also spent time observing.

“He’s doing well,’’ Payton said.

Star cornerback Pat Surtain II showed up as a limited participant in practice Friday because of an ankle injury but seemed fine in the locker room afterwards.