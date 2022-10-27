Whether trade or free-agent market, Bradley Chubb has considerable value

Broncos GM George Paton must decide which way he wants to go with his star outside linebacker.

HARROW, UK — To trade or keep Bradley Chubb depends less on whether the Broncos win or lose Sunday against Jacksonville and more on whether the Broncos wish to sign their standout pass rusher to a robust long-term contract extension.

If Broncos general manager George Paton is being more realistic than optimistic, his 2-5 team already has blown its chance at a postseason berth. The Broncos needed to be 6-2, no worse than 5-3, entering next week’s bye, as the most difficult half of the Broncos’ 2022 schedule lies ahead, at least on paper.

Even if the Broncos beat Jacksonville and take a 3-5 record into their bye week, two remaining games against the Kansas City Chiefs, and road games at Tennessee, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams will make it improbable for the Broncos finish with a 9-8 record, much less a 10-7 mark that would be more likely necessary for a postseason berth.

The trading deadline of 2 p.m. MDT Tuesday is Paton’s next chance to build the Broncos a better tomorrow. Chubb’s contract expires after this season, and it’s not unfathomable to think he could command a five-year contract worth $15 million to $20 million a year as a free agent.

It’s also not unrealistic to believe Chubb could command a first-, no worse than a second-round draft pick from the trade market. That's significant, as the Broncos currently do not have a first- or second-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

So do the Broncos trade him or pay him?

“I’ll keep that with Bradley and his agent,’’ Paton said. “You know how much we like Bradley. We want to keep all of our core players, and he’s one of our core players.”

Chubb was the Broncos’ No. 5 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. His best season to date was his first, as he registered 12.5 sacks to break the team’s rookie record of 11.5 set by Von Miller in 2011. Chubb also had 7.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl berth in his third season of 2020 and he has 5.5 sacks through seven games this year.

In between, there were three surgeries and 1.0 sack total in 2019 and 2021. Chubb is not the only Broncos’ player who could be moved by Tuesday afternoon in exchange for the possibility of a brighter future. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, receivers who went in the first-and second rounds of the 2020 draft, have also been mentioned as possible trade bait.

“I heard there were some things about Chubb and Jeudy and these guys,’’ said Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. “I told them, ‘Listen, the greater you are, the more people will want you, and the more people will keep trying to throw your name out there to see what hits and what doesn’t hit.’

“I think the reality of it is that Chubb is having a really good season. He’s been amazing for us. Obviously, he’s a captain and a leader. He’s a guy that I love to play with, and I hope he’s with us for a long time. He’s special. I love playing with this guy. His competitive nature is pretty spectacular.

“Same thing with Jerry. This guy is getting better every day, and the bond we have — I mentioned to him, one-on-one, don’t take offense to it. Just know it’s something people are always going to look for you if you’re a talented player. That’s the game. If anybody knows that — I’ve experienced that. I think the biggest thing is for us is staying together. We love each other, and this has been a blast. As hard as it’s been, this has been an amazing ride so far just because of the relationships.’’

Said Broncos safety Justin Simmons: “You hear those types of things, but I love playing with Chubb. He has been an amazing player. I think he's a great player for us. He's, in my opinion, having his best year with us. I'd love for him to be my teammate for forever. It makes my job so much easier on the back end. The way he's disruptive, not only in the passing game but the run game, too. So, I absolutely love him.”