Sometimes, the toughest competitions in free agency are for role players. They understand the value of coming off the bench to produce without a complaint. And, yes, they tend to be less expensive than the starters.

Zach Kerr is such a player. The versatile defensive lineman said he had options from teams from other AFC North and AFC West among others before deciding to re-sign with the Broncos on a two-year contract.

“It was like three or four teams that were interested at all around the same (contract offer),’’ Kerr said in a conference call with the Denver media Saturday morning. “It just kind of made sense for me to stay here from a football standpoint, financial standpoint and my family as well.”

Kerr played three years with the Indianapolis Colts before he was non-tendered as a restricted free agent. The Broncos signed him for two years and he gave them 27 games in return – including all 16 in 2018. His only start was in 2017 against the New York Jets.

The 6-foot-2, 334-pound Kerr can back up at both defensive end and nose tackle.

