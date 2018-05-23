ENGLEWOOD – During his OTA-opening press conference Tuesday, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph talked about evolving, coming up with new ways to do better.

Joseph is backing up his words. The Broncos have brought in longtime NFL offensive line coach Howard Mudd to serve as an OTA coaching visitor for the team’s front.

A three-time Pro Bowl guard for the San Francisco 49ers from 1966-68, Mudd is perhaps best known as the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line coach during the Peyton Manning years.

In his 12 years as the Colts’ O-line coach from 1998 (Manning’s rookie season) through 2009, Indianapolis allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL.

Mudd, 76, served as an offensive line coach for seven other NFL teams over a span of 39 years before retiring following the 2012 season with Philadelphia. Mudd will no doubt bounce ideas off Broncos’ full-time offensive line coaches Sean Kugler and Chris Strausser. Mudd has also worked previously on the same staff as Broncos' offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

With the Broncos, Mudd may be just one of the high-profile former players and coaches who Joseph hopes to bring in to provide a fresh set of eyes and input during organized team activities (OTAs) and training camp. The Broncos have had discussions with former pass-rushing outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

Follow @MikeKlis

© 2018 KUSA