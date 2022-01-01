Broncos call up 12 practice squad players for Sunday's game vs. Chargers

11 of those players were designated as COVID replacements.

LOS ANGELES — Not to say the Broncos will be outmanned Sunday in their AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but Denver has called up 11 practice-squad players as COVID-19 replacements.

A 12th practice squad player who was just signed off the street Friday to the practice squad, cornerback Rojesterman Farris, was a standard call up.

There are 12 Bronco players who will not play Sunday because of COVID-related illness, eight from the defensive side: Defensive tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Bryce Callahan, safety Caden Sterns and outside linebackers Bradley Chubb, Stephen Weatherly and Jonathon Cooper; inside linebacker Baron Browning and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim.

Missing from the offensive side: Right tackle Bobby Massie, receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick.

Also out with COVID is core special teamer Mike Ford.

Elevated from the practice squad to replace those 12 virus-stricken players: Running back Damarea Crockett, receivers Travis Fulgham, Rico Gafford and Seth Williams; offensive tackles Quinn Bailey and Drew Himmelman, veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and Marquiss Spencer, inside linebacker Barrington Wade, outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, and even if he didn't officially get a COVID-replacement distinction, Farris.

The Broncos did get a much-needed break when No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton did not land in COVID-19 protocols, as the team feared Friday. Sutton traveled with the team Saturday to Los Angeles. However, the fact the Broncos elevated three receivers from their practice squad indicates they are taking precautions with Sutton to make sure he feels good enough to play Sunday.

