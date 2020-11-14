Broncos call up 3 practice squad reinforcements

Troy Fumagalli, Quinn Bailey, Josh Watson will play Sunday against the Raiders.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Once again, the Broncos are calling on their practice squad for game-day reinforcements.

The Broncos have elevated tight end Troy Fumagalli and offensive tackle Quinn Bailey for their game Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Denver also moved up linebacker Josh Watson as a COVID-19 replacement for defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Fumagalli played in 11 games for the Broncos last season and had six catches. The third-year player was among the final cuts prior to the setting of the 2020 season-opening roster, spent some time on Houston’s practice squad before he was signed earlier this week by the Broncos.

With backup tight ends Jake Butt and Andrew Beck on injured reserve with hamstring strains and rookie Albert Okwuegbunam finished for the season with a torn ACL, the Broncos needed Fumagalli to serve as the team’s third tight end Sunday behind Noah Fant and Nick Vannett.

Bailey is getting promoted for the first time this season. An undrafted out of Arizona State last year, he spent all but the final week of his rookie season on the Broncos’ practice squad, and then the first 9 weeks of this year. The Broncos are thin at offensive tackle with starter Demar Dotson (groin) and Jack Rodgers (shoulder) both questionable. Calvin Anderson may get his first NFL start at right tackle against the Raiders. Bailey can play both left and right tackles and right guard. Another offensive tackle on practice squad, Darrin Paulo, is not available after testing positive for COVID last week.

Watson had already burned his maximum two callups from the practice squad this year but the COVID replacement distinction doesn’t count against the elevation rule. The former Colorado State standout played in eight games as an undrafted rookie last season, mostly on special teams. He will replace the injured Joe Jones (calf) as a core special teamer Sunday.